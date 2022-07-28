Ex-LOI pair impress to dump MLS side out of the US Open Cup and seal unlikely final place

A great night for Ireland’s two stars in US Open Cup action.

Ex-League of Ireland pair Lee Desmond and Dan Casey ensured they had a night to remember for USL giants Sacramento Republic, as they dumped MLS side Sporting Kansas City out of the US Open Cup.

Formerly of St Patrick’s Athletic, Desmond has impressed since making his move across the Atlantic Ocean, alongside Casey who was previously of Bohemians and Cork City.

And on Wednesday night, the pair combined to impress as they managed to stun their MLS opponents.

Cup joy for ex-LOI stars.

Both Casey and Desmond started for the USL side, as they recorded an improbable clean sheet against a side few expected them to beat.

Already, Sacramento Republic have knocked out LA Galaxy from the competition, with former Manchester United forward Chicarito falling to defeat against the two Dubliners.

However, this latest win was the most significant yet.

In doing so, Casey and Desmond have joined an elite list of USL players to reach a US Open Cup final, which pits MLS outfits against their USL counterparts.

Sacramento Republic have become just the first USL side since Charleston Battery in 2008 to reach the final, and they have done it the hard way.

Sacramento Republic.

In reaching the final, Sacramento Republic will face Orlando City in the showpiece event as Desmond and Casey look to etch their names into the history books for their club.

However, if they manage to do so, it will be no easy feat.

Boasting a squad packed of quality, Orlando City have the likes of Alexandre Pato within their ranks, with the Brazilian international playing for the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan in the not so distant past.

Also, they have recently signed Dubliner Jake Mulraney from MLS rivals Atlanta United.

