Ex-LOI stars impress to dump Chicharito’s LA Galaxy out of the US Open Cup

A great night for Ireland’s two stars in US Open Cup action.

Ex-League of Ireland pair Lee Desmond and Dan Casey ensured they had a night to remember for USL giants Sacramento Republic, as they dumped MLS side LA Galaxy out of the US Open Cup.

Formerly of St Patrick’s Athletic, Desmond has impressed since making his move across the Atlantic Ocean, alongside Casey who was previously of Bohemians and Cork City.

And on Tuesday night, the pair combined to impress as they managed to stun their MLS opponents.

Cup joy for ex-LOI stars.

LA Galaxy were undone by Sacramento Republic, despite bringing on former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez as a second-half sub.

Also featuring for the MLS side was Irish international Derrick Williams, but Casey and Desmond were on hand to dish themselves out a beating in the domestic cup competition.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐚! 👑@SacRepublicFC is headed to the Semifinals of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. @opencup for the first time in club history. Recap ⤵️https://t.co/w9FUBIs7ob — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) June 22, 2022

Rodrigo Lopez gave Sacramento a shock lead, before they were then pulled back after a Conor Donovan OG. However, they then retook the lead through Luis Felipe Fernandez in the 70th minute.

And that proved to be the winner for the plucky USL side, who reached the US Open Cup semi-final with their shock win.

It could have been even better for Desmond however, but his headed effort crashed off the post as he looked to get in on the act for his new side.

CHANCE! Lee whips in a header off a corner but it hits off the post. Matt picks up the rebound but his effort sails over the crossbar. #LFG | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/5UvE6pzBqG — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) June 22, 2022

With sides such as New York Red Bulls, New York City FC and Orlando City left in the tournament, chances remain for Desmond and Casey to produce another cup shock.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chicharito, dan casey, LA Galaxy, Lee Desmond, Sacramento Republic