Ireland international puts pen to paper on new deal with Liverpool

Ireland WNT international Leanne Kiernan has put pen to paper on a new deal at Women’s Super League [WSL] side Liverpool after their recent promotion.

The Reds sealed promotion to the top-tier last season after winning the WSL Championship, with Kiernan to the forefront of that success.

Playing alongside Ireland international teammate Niamh Fahey, Kiernan was Liverpool’s top scorer last season, and also picked up the player of the year award in the process.

“This is a thrilling moment for me and my family, and a really exciting time,” Kiernan said as news of her contract extension broke. “I think this club is kind of like home for me.

“People know that if life’s good outside of football you get to perform better on the pitch. I really like the people, I really like the place, and the girls are great around me. I couldn’t have won any awards without them.”

Home away from home 🏡 Hear from @kiernan_leanne after she put pen-to-paper on a new contract 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qG4z1qvzGN — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 5, 2022

Kiernan and Liverpool return to the WSL this year after suffering relegation to the WSL Championship previously.

And after missing out on playing in the WSL last season, Kiernan is relishing her latest opportunity playing at the highest level of the professional ranks in England.

“I’m raring to go to get back to the WSL,” she added. “Last season we had a different task to do and this season will be different but I’m really looking forward to it.

“Pre-season has gone really well both personally and as a team and I feel that we’re all eager to go.”

While Liverpool’s WSL campaign starts this weekend, Kiernan is on international duty with Ireland this week.

Having already sealed their place in a World Cup playoff, the Girls in Green could take a further step forward in their World Cup dream with a win against Slovakia on Tuesday evening in Senec.

Having watched on from the sidelines against Finland, Kiernan will be hoping that she can make her mark on Vera Pauw’s side against the Slovaks, following her contract extension on Merseyside.

Kick-off on Tuesday evening is at 5pm Irish time.

