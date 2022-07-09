LOI takeaways as Jad Hakiki shows his star quality in big Shels win

Jad Hakiki is a star.

Ireland U19 international Jad Hakiki showed exactly why Shelbourne have put their faith in his precocious talents, with the youngster lighting up Tolka Park on Friday night.

Against Finn Harps, Hakiki was the star of the show as he helped inspire the Reds to a superb 3-1 win, their first since May.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Drogheda United defeated local rivals Dundalk in a smaller schedule of games this weekend due to Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Sligo Rovers’ European involvement.

On Thursday night, UCD lost 3-1 at home to Bohemians. In the First Division, Wexford stunned local rivals Waterford with a 3-1 win at the RSC, while Treaty United also dismantled Longford Town 3-0 at the Market’s Field.

Bray Wanderers also brought an end to their winless streak with a 2-1 win away to Athlone as Galway United eased past the limited challenge of Cobh Ramblers.

Here are your League of Ireland takeaways from this weekend’s action.

Hakiki lights up Tolka.

With Damien Duff‘s Shelbourne craving a win to bring an end to their winless run, they got their hero to do just that in Hakiki.

17, the Shels youth academy graduate was recently rewarded a long-term deal at Tolka Park, which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

And based off last night, it might not be long before he is off to pastures new across the pond or elsewhere.

Jad Hakiki is something else. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) July 8, 2022

While he was unable to get the goal he deserved for his play, his trickery and attacking intent left Ollie Horgan’s side rudderless. Gavin Molloy’s brace was a highlight, as was Jack Moylan’s insurance goal on the night.

But in truth, it was an evening that belonged to one man, and one man only.

Jad Hakiki. Remember the name.

League of Ireland: Drogheda stun Dundalk, as UCD cough up another loss.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Drogheda United saw off local rivals Dundalk for the second time at home this season with a 1-0 win.

Former Shamrock Rovers forward Dean Williams nabbed the winner in the first-half, as Stephen O’Donnell’s Lilywhites lost further ground on the league leaders.

The win also pushes the Drogs further past relegation candidates Finn Harps, with them and Shelbourne now virtually safe in the survival chase.

For UCD, their battle with Harps at the foot of the table continues after their most recent loss at home to Bohemians on Thursday evening. In front of a packed-out UCD Bowl, the Students first-half lead was not enough as they lost out 3-1.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was in attendance at the Dublin 4 venue, as he reportedly ran the rule over Bohs and Ireland U21 midfielder Dawson Devoy.

League of Ireland: Wexford blow play-off chase wide open as Longford slump to heavy defeat.

In the First Division, the play-off race has opened up somewhat in the wake of Longford Town’s heavy 3-0 loss away to Treaty United at the Market’s Field.

The Red and Black were forced to play much of the second-half with ten-men after Sam Verdon was sent off, as they sunk to a bad loss on the banks of the Shannon.

Relive all the goals from last nights game 🤩 How about that third goal from ⁦@EndaCurran1⁩ ? 🤤 Enjoy Treaty United Fans 🔴🔵🚂#Treaty #UnitedinLimerick pic.twitter.com/BN9PZThKJd — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) July 9, 2022

With their loss and Wexford’s shock 3-1 win away to Waterford, Longford’s previously healthy buffer between them and the play-off chasing pack is now slightly under threat.

They are now just three points clear of both, but do at least have a game in hand on their pair of rivals.

📸 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝘼 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 pic.twitter.com/K9Ui0bdWKW — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) July 8, 2022

However, Friday night belonged to Wexford as they stunned Waterford at the RSC with a 3-1 win. The have impressed in recent weeks, but few could have predicted their 3-1 win against the Blues in the South-East Derby.

Galway United also kept pace with league leaders Cork City after their 3-0 win at home to Cobh Ramblers. Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers recorded an important 2-1 win away to Athlone Town as they kept their slim play-off hopes alive.

