LOI takeaways: Derry City show their mettle as the title race heats up

The Candystripes are on a charge.

Derry City moved to within two points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, as they claimed an important win on the road away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Candystripes sealed the deal with an important second-half goal from Cian Kavanagh, as Ruaidhri Higgins’ side showed their mettle once more.

Elsewhere, Cork City inched one step closer to claiming the First Division league title, as Galway United were held to a 1-1 draw away to Treaty United.

Here’s what went on in the League of Ireland on Friday.

Derry City pile the pressure on Shamrock Rovers.

At Richmond Park, Derry City showed exactly why so many still view them as genuine title contenders with an important win.

After shading the first-half, Derry were forced to withstand a second-half storm from the hosts – but they came through that test with flying colours.

Kavanagh, who recently joined the club from First Division promotion hunters Waterford, latched onto a long ball from the visitors to slam home the winner.

However, Derry will be left concerned with the late dismissal of Ryan Graydon, who was issued with a red card after an altercation with Saints midfielder Chris Forrester.

Forrester was also given his marching orders for his role in the coming together at the end of the game.

Dundalk steal a march in the European chase.

With St Patrick’s Athletic losing ground in the race to secure third-place in the League of Ireland Premier Division, Dundalk were able to steal a march on the Saints.

Dundalk sealed a 2-0 win at home to Drogheda United at Casey’s Field, extending their lead on Tim Clancy’s side to five points. However, the Lilywhites have played a game more than the current FAI Cup holders.

Both goals were scored by Stephen O’Donnell’s side in the first-half, with Runar Hauge opening the scoring from the spot against the Boynesiders.

Dane Massey then scored an own-goal in the game to ensure Kevin Doherty’s side left Dundalk without a result to their name.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Finn Harps claimed a point at home to Shelbourne.

Conor Tourish opened the scoring for Harps early on in the second-half, but their lead was wiped out minutes later as Stephan Negru scored on his full league debut for Damien Duff’s side.

Meanwhile, UCD were edged out by Bohemians at Dalymount Park – with a James Clarke being enough for Derek Pender’s side to claim the spoils.

League of Ireland: Cork City inch closer to a Premier Division return.

Without playing, Cork City have inched closer to winning the First Division title as Galway United dropped points away to Treaty United.

Free-scoring Enda Curran opened the scoring for Tommy Barrett’s side, but their lead was wiped out following a controversial penalty being awarded against the hosts as Stephen Walsh slammed home.

The result now means that Cork City need just four more points to win the league title, if Galway claim a full complement of points between now and the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Longford Town and Athlone Town played out a lively Midlands derby at Lissywoolen, drawing 2-2.

Bray Wanderers were also beaten away to Wexford, losing 4-2 as their miserable season showed no sign of easing off. Waterford also claimed a 3-1 win at home to Cobh Ramblers.

