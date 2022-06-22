League of Ireland: Confirmed summer signings in the 2022 Premier & First Division

An interesting summer transfer window awaits in the League of Ireland.

The League of Ireland summer transfer window is set to open, with some exciting transfers expected in both the Premier and First Division.

So far, Shamrock Rovers are the early pacesetters in the Premier Division, while Galway United lead the way in the second-tier.

However, the Tribesmen have lost key man Alex Murphy ahead of the run-in, after he made his move to Premier League giants Newcastle United official.

And ahead of a busy summer, Pundit Arena have you covered for all the transfer news confirmed so far in our League of Ireland transfer tracker, with all the ins, outs, and confirmed contract extensions below.

A live-blog can also be found, with many more transfer stories to break ahead of the new season, set to begin next month.

Last updated 22nd June, 11.00.

League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: Premier Division.

Bohemians

In: Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley), Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town).

Out: Sam Packham (end of loan), Ryan Cassidy (end of loan),

Contract extensions: N/A.

Derry City

In: N/A.

Out: Gerard Storey (Cliftonville), Brendan Barr (Dungannon Swifts – loan),

Contract extensions: Will Patching (2024), Brendan Barr (2023), Cameron Dummigan (2024).

Drogheda United

In: N/A.

Out: Sean Roughan (end of loan – Lincoln City), Sam Long (end of loan – Lincoln City), Killian Callicoce (SM Caen).

Contract extensions: N/A.

Dundalk

In: N/A.

Out: Dan Williams (end of loan – Swansea City),

Contract extensions: N/A.

Finn Harps

In: Dylan Duncan (QPR).

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Shamrock Rovers

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Shelbourne

In: Scott Van Der Sluis (Bangor City).

Out: Lewis Webb (end of loan – Swansea City), Aaron McEneff (end of loan – Arsenal).

Contract extensions: JJ Lunney (2023), Shane Farrell (2023).

Sligo Rovers

In: Frank Liivak (Levadia Tallinn).

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

St. Patrick’s Athletic

In: N/A.

Out: Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), James Abankwah (Udinese – end of loan).

Contract extensions: N/A.

UCD

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Athlone Town

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

🏆 We have been drawn away to Drogheda United in the First Round of the https://t.co/65lXhtQF5J FAI Men’s Cup. The fixture will be played the week ending of July 31st. #ATAFC pic.twitter.com/5xEff0zgXz — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) June 21, 2022

Bray Wanderers

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Cobh Ramblers

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

The ©️ork Derby We’ve had some great meetings with @CorkCityFC recently, all set for another on Friday night! #CRFC 🟣🔵 pic.twitter.com/z8XNbCKXbZ — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) June 22, 2022

Cork City

In: Matt Healy (Ipswich Town – loan extension).

Out: Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan – loan made permanent).

Contract extensions: N/A.

Galway United

In: N/A.

Out: Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Dean O’Shea.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Longford Town

In: N/A.

Out: Aaron McCabe.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Treaty United

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Waterford

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

Wexford

In: N/A.

Out: N/A.

Contract extensions: N/A.

