League of Ireland: Confirmed summer signings in the 2022 Premier & First Division

An interesting summer transfer window awaits in the League of Ireland.
The League of Ireland summer transfer window is set to open, with some exciting transfers expected in both the Premier and First Division.
So far, Shamrock Rovers are the early pacesetters in the Premier Division, while Galway United lead the way in the second-tier.
However, the Tribesmen have lost key man Alex Murphy ahead of the run-in, after he made his move to Premier League giants Newcastle United official.
And ahead of a busy summer, Pundit Arena have you covered for all the transfer news confirmed so far in our League of Ireland transfer tracker, with all the ins, outs, and confirmed contract extensions below.
Last updated 22nd June, 11.00.
League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: Premier Division.
Bohemians
In: Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley), Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town).
Out: Sam Packham (end of loan), Ryan Cassidy (end of loan),
Contract extensions: N/A.
Derry City
In: N/A.
Out: Gerard Storey (Cliftonville), Brendan Barr (Dungannon Swifts – loan),
Contract extensions: Will Patching (2024), Brendan Barr (2023), Cameron Dummigan (2024).
Drogheda United
In: N/A.
Out: Sean Roughan (end of loan – Lincoln City), Sam Long (end of loan – Lincoln City), Killian Callicoce (SM Caen).
Contract extensions: N/A.
Dundalk
In: N/A.
Out: Dan Williams (end of loan – Swansea City),
Contract extensions: N/A.
Finn Harps
In: Dylan Duncan (QPR).
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Shamrock Rovers
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Shelbourne
In: Scott Van Der Sluis (Bangor City).
Out: Lewis Webb (end of loan – Swansea City), Aaron McEneff (end of loan – Arsenal).
Contract extensions: JJ Lunney (2023), Shane Farrell (2023).
Sligo Rovers
In: Frank Liivak (Levadia Tallinn).
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
St. Patrick’s Athletic
In: N/A.
Out: Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), James Abankwah (Udinese – end of loan).
Contract extensions: N/A.
UCD
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Athlone Town
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Bray Wanderers
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Cobh Ramblers
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Cork City
In: Matt Healy (Ipswich Town – loan extension).
Out: Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan – loan made permanent).
Contract extensions: N/A.
Galway United
In: N/A.
Out: Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Dean O’Shea.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Longford Town
In: N/A.
Out: Aaron McCabe.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Treaty United
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Waterford
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
Wexford
In: N/A.
Out: N/A.
Contract extensions: N/A.
