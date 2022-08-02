League of Ireland sides learn potential European play-off opponents

An exciting few weeks lie in store.

League of Ireland sides Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers have learned their potential European play-off opponents, set to take place later this month.

The Hoops remain in the Europa League qualifiers, and should they win just one more European two-legged tie they will reach the group stages of the Europa Conference League at the very least.

If they win their next two ties, they will play in the Europa League group stages, where a possible showdown with Manchester United may be in store.

Shamrock Rovers.

However, the Hoops must see off Shkupi of North Macedonia before they can think of that.

Rovers take on the North Macedonian champions in the first-leg of their tie on Thursday evening at Tallaght Stadium.

And should they come through that tie, they will face the losers of the clash between Azerbaijani side Qarabağ and Hungarian giants Ferencváros in the Europa League play-off round.

If Rovers lose to FK Shkupi, they will take on the winners of the tie between Ballkani of Kosovo and KI Klasvik of the Faroe Islands in the play-off round for the Europa Conference League.

Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers come into this draw off the back of a sensational two-legged win against Motherwell, having seen off Welsh side Bala Town in their tie.

The Bit O’ Red went into that tie written off by many, but produced a sensational performance to defeat the Scottish top-flight side.

In doing so, they will now face Viking of Norway in the next round of the competition. The first-leg of the tie will be held in Stavanger in Norway, before the second-leg takes place at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Should John Russell’s side come through that game, they will face the winners of the game Dunajska Streda and Steaua Bucharest.

St Patrick’s Athletic.

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic will face the winners of the tie between Brondby and Basel in the Europa Conference League play-off round should they get there.

The Saints went into their first European tie of the summer written off by many, but produced a stunning performance over two legs to see off Slovenian side NS Mura.

In doing so, they will now face CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria in the next round of the competition. The first-leg of the tie will be held in Sofia in Norway, before the second-leg takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

