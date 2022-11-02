LOI Arena: Our 2022 team, players & managers of the year

A long season is coming to a close.

The 2022 League of Ireland season is drawing to a close, with Shamrock Rovers crowned as Premier Division champions for the third year in a row under Stephen Bradley.

Barring a late season wobble from the Hoops, their quest to seal the deal was rarely in danger – despite the best efforts of Derry City to derail their hopes.

A look back at Sunday's trophy presentation as the Hoops celebrated a record 20th League Title 🏆 One of 𝘵𝘩𝘦 great moments in Tallaght 💚 pic.twitter.com/0bF0phy6Ee — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) November 2, 2022

And as we head into the final few days of the season, we have decided to unveil our team of the season, and subsequent awards.

Unsurprisingly, Shamrock Rovers lead the way, while there is also some recognition for Derry City who fought to the bitter end under manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

League of Ireland: Team of the Year.

GK: Alan Mannus

A superb season, Hoops shot-stopper Alan Mannus is ageing like a fine wine between the sticks for Stephen Bradley’s side.

Now 40, Mannus was a constant for Rovers, and picked up an impressive individual tally of 19 clean sheets for the Hoops this season. Also, he was able to shine in Europe, with Shamrock Rovers going deep in European competition once again, having done the same in 2011.

Brian Maher may feel aggrieved to have been left out however, but Mannus’ remarkable clean sheet haul, and ability to win points for Rovers on his own must not be ignored.

CB: Lee Grace

Part of Shamrock Rovers’ backline, Lee Grace has continued to establish himself as one of the very best defenders in the League of Ireland this season.

Grace, now 29, has been one of the few constants in Rovers ever-changing backline, with Roberto Lopes enduring an injury-hit campaign, and Daniel Cleary only joining midway through the season.

And having been part of a defence that has conceded just 22 goals in 35 games thus far this season, Grace has been an integral part of the Hoops success at home, and in Europe.

CB: Joe Redmond

Joining St Patrick’s Athletic from Drogheda United during the off-season, Joe Redmond has excelled at Richmond Park under Tim Clancy.

Redmond initially returned to the League of Ireland after being released by Birmingham City in 2021, but his form has been so impressive and imperious that he has forced his way into the Ireland U21 set-up under Jim Crawford.

He has also been installed as club captain of the Saints, taking over the mantle from Chris Forrester earlier this season, and has made 35 appearances for them, scoring once. As a result, the 22-year-old is a very deserving inclusion in this team of the year, without doubt.

CB: Mark Connolly

Starting the season with Dundalk, Mark Connolly has excelled wherever he has been this campaign.

Now at Derry City, Connolly has played a key role in the Candystripes’ rise up the table, just as he did at Dundalk earlier this season under Stephen O’Donnell while on loan at Oriel Park.

While he is now now 30, the former Ireland U21 international has plenty more to give in the coming years, and he will be doing that at Derry City. He has enjoyed a superb campaign at both clubs he has been at.

RWB: Andy Lyons

On his way to Blackpool after a scintillating season with Shamrock Rovers, Andy Lyons may have even surprised himself with his growth at Tallaght Stadium this term.

Lyons established himself as a key man for Bradley’s side early on this year, and also impressed for Ireland at U21 level in some big games for Crawford’s side.

But it has been at club level where he has impressed the most, with his attacking output and defensive nous reaching a whole new level with the Hoops.

Shamrock Rovers loss will be Blackpool’s gain in January.

CM: Will Patching

Starring for Derry City throughout the majority of the season, former Man City youth Will Patching has found his feet in the League of Ireland after early setbacks.

Earlier this year, Patching completed a permanent switch to Derry City from Dundalk, where he has caught the eye on more than a number of occasions with Higgins’ side.

With 10 goals and six assists to his name from 32 league outings, Patching will be hoping for some memorable days ahead when Derry City take on Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final on November 13th.

CM: Gary O’Neill

A player who rarely gets the praise that his play deserves, Gary O’Neill has excelled once more for Shamrock Rovers this season.

At the heart of the play for the Hoops, O’Neill’s technical ability and in-game intelligence has been key to Rovers rise over the last few seasons, and it is no surprise that their return to winning trophies has come following his move to the club in June 2019.

This season has been no different, but he has at least been able to add more aspects to his game – and he is now getting the credit for it. An often underrated figure.

CM: Adam O’Reilly

Adam O’Reilly has been one of the star performers for St Patrick’s Athletic this season, impressing while on loan from Championship side Preston North End.

The 21-year-old has been a near ever-present for the Saints this season, forging an impressive reputation for himself in the middle of the park. That reputation has seen him finally receive international recognition with the Ireland U21s.

Throughout the 2022 campaign, O’Reilly racked up 34 appearances and scored two goals – and will be hopeful that he can push on again in the new year upon his return to Deepdale.

LWB: Cameron Dummigan

Excelling in a number of positions for Derry City, Cameron Dummigan has played a key role in Derry’s rise to become title contenders this season.

The wing-back has shown an impressive ability shine in midfield, and also in defence throughout the season – bringing his name into contention for international recognition with Northern Ireland.

And like Patching, he will be hoping that he will able to add a trophy to his cabinet and bring the curtain down on an impressive campaign in the FAI Cup final on November 13th at the Aviva Stadium.

ST: Rory Gaffney

May not get the goals that his play often deserves, but Rory Gaffney has been in exceptional form for Shamrock Rovers this season.

Leading the line for the Hoops for most of the campaign, Gaffney’s selfless running and sheer strength on and off the ball has been an integral part of Rovers’ success this season.

While he has not scored as many goals as he arguably deserves, he has however scored some important ones all the same. 12 goals and 13 assists, not a bad return.

ST: Aidan Keena

Premier Division top scorer Aidan Keena has enjoyed a superb 2022 campaign with Sligo Rovers. Granted, it has not been the year the Bit O’ Red would have liked – but Keena has been their outstanding talent throughout.

With 20 goals to his name this season, the former St Patrick’s Athletic youngster has also starred in Europe for Sligo, none more so than in their remarkable Europa Conference League dismantling of Motherwell over two legs. In a league where goal scorers are often hard to find, Keena is one, with his prolific qualities on show since early on this campaign. League of Ireland: Players & managers of the year.

Premier Division Manager of the year: Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers).

Premier Division player of the year: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers).

Premier Division young player of the year: Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers).

First Division player of the year: Phoenix Patterson (Waterford).

First Division Manager of the year: Tommy Barrett (Treaty United).

"I asked the players when my son got ill, could they win this trophy for him, and they’ve done that for us.." There were beautiful scenes at Tallaght Stadium last night as Shamrock Rovers lifted another league title 🙌https://t.co/YNPAotOMJS — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 31, 2022

