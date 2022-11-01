League of Ireland: The breakout stars of the 2022 season

The 2022 League of Ireland season is drawing to a close.

With the 2022 League of Ireland season drawing to a close, there is precious little to play for between now and the end of the season in all truth.

Shamrock Rovers have wrapped up a third league title in a row, Derry City and Dundalk have claimed second and third respectively, while Finn Harps have suffered the ignominy of relegation to the First Division.

As a result, we have decided to take a look at some of the breakout stars of the 2022 season as the final few days of the season approach.

Aidan Keena

A shoe-in for many fans and pundits team’s of the year, Premier Division top scorer Aidan Keena has enjoyed a superb 2022 campaign with Sligo Rovers.

Granted, it has not been the year the Bit O’ Red would have liked – but Keena has been their outstanding talent throughout.

With 20 goals to his name this season, the former St Patrick’s Athletic youngster has also starred in Europe for Sligo, none more so than in their remarkable Europa Conference League dismantling of Motherwell over two-legs.

Named player of the month twice already this term, Keena will be hoping to add to his goal tally before the season draws to a close on Sunday, but will also be keen to push on next season.

And having penned a new deal with Rovers earlier this season, it looks as if he is to do the same under John Russell next season.

Some goal by former Ireland U21 striker Aidan Keena (23) to give Sligo the lead away to Motherwell! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XtxcEmSTrw — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 21, 2022

But if not, his club are likely to pocket a small fortune for his services at the very least.

Joe Redmond

Joining St Patrick’s Athletic from Drogheda United during the off-season, Joe Redmond has excelled at Richmond Park under Tim Clancy.

Redmond initially returned to the League of Ireland after being released by Birmingham City in 2021, but his form has been so impressive and imperious that he has forced his way into the Ireland U21 set-up under Jim Crawford.

Now a key member of the Saints’ backline, Redmond has established himself as a leader in Inchicore. However, he was unable to help them secure a third-place league finish.

Saying that, Redmond shone on the European stage for Pat’s, as they brought CSKA Sofia to the brink of Europa Conference League elimination after previously defeating NS Mura over two-legs.

Lots of deserved spotlight on Joe Redmond this week for his performances with 🇮🇪 u21s. Did you know that he’s the only player in the Premier Division to play every minute so far? In fact he’s played every minute of every game in all competitions this year for us 📸@Inphosports pic.twitter.com/iaupGKKDfH — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) September 29, 2022

The future is very bright for Redmond after battling back from his UK setback just over 12 months ago.

Shane Farrell

Like many of his Shelbourne peers and teammates, Shane Farrell has thrived under the tutelage and experience of manager Damien Duff this season.

During Farrell’s previous stint in the top-flight with Shels under Ian Morris, the Dubliner often found himself on the fringes of games – often owing to his lack of physical strength and relative inexperience at the level.

But this year has seen him flip that narrative entirely.

Acting as a very versatile player for the Reds, Farrell has played as a wing-back and forward under Duff – and now has an FAI Cup final to look forward to in less than a fortnight’s time.

And while the Shels livewire will be hoping that he can claim glory with his side at the Aviva Stadium on November 13th, he will at least be confident going forward that he can compete and thrive in the Premier Division after the 2022 campaign.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐰𝐧 🔴 A lovely composed finish from Shane Farrell pic.twitter.com/OS638ekLk3 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) October 9, 2022

Shels will be hoping that they can harness that ability going forward.

Adam O’Reilly

Another Ireland U21 international included within this list, Adam O’Reilly has been one of the star performers for St Patrick’s Athletic this season along with Redmond.

On-loan from Championship side Preston North End, O’Reilly has been able to shine at Richmond Park alongside a number of his younger teammates.

Perhaps unfortunate not to have received his Ireland U21 call-up sooner than he did, O’Reilly has shown little sign of allowing that to faze him this season.

Last time the midfielder was in the league, he was on loan with Waterford in the Premier Division, before that stint was cut short midway through the season after a chaotic spell at the RSC.

𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘, 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗔 🤯 St Patrick's Athletic go from defence to attack in an instant and pick up a late winner thanks to Adam O'Reilly 👏 FT | @DundalkFC 1-2 @stpatsfc #LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/FwHXxFYyvp — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 7, 2022

But since that stint on this side of the Irish Sea, the Co. Cork native has kicked on again – and will undoubtedly be eyeing a shot at making a mark at his parent club Preston upon his return.

David Harrington

While ‘only’ playing in the First Division, Cork City netminder David Harrington has been one of the standout performers between the sticks in either division.

Featuring in almost all of the Leesiders games on their way to First Division glory, Harrington recorded a remarkable tally of 16 clean sheets throughout the 32 game season, with just 19 goals going in against him.

Next season is set to pose further questions of his talents however, with Premier League side Everton reportedly tracking his services in recent months.

But for a player who was a relative unknown throughout much of the 2021 season, Harrington has emerged from the shadows on the banks of the Lee with aplomb.

If Colin Healy manages to keep the 22-year-old for their Premier Division return, they will be in a very good place one would presume.

Andy Lyons

On his way to Blackpool after a scintillating season with Shamrock Rovers, Andy Lyons may have even surprised himself with his growth at Tallaght Stadium this term.

Lyons established himself as a key man for Stephen Bradley’s side early on this year, and also impressed for Ireland at U21 level in some big games for Crawford’s side.

However, he is on way out the door in a League of Ireland sense, with his impending move to Championship outfit Blackpool just a matter of weeks away.

Despite that, he will at least be able to leave the League of Ireland with a Premier Division title to his name – and a burgeoning reputation within the game.

Notable mentions: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Moylan (Shelbourne), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Ryan O’Kane (Dundalk), Tommy Lonergan (UCD), Evan Weir (Drogheda United), Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Stephan Negru (Shelbourne), Lewis Macari (Dundalk).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division