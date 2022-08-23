Larne part ways with ex-Celtic player after pro-IRA shirt controversy

Larne have issued a statement.

Northern Irish top-flight side Larne have confirmed that they have parted ways with midfielder John Herron off the back of his pro-IRA controversy last week.

Herron, previously of Celtic, was pictured wearing a pro-IRA t-shirt last week alongside former teammate Ronan Hale, sparking controversy within Northern Irish football.

As a result, Larne confirmed that they suspended the player and launched an investigation into the incident.

Following a club investigation and a 10-game ban being handed down to the player from the IFA, Larne have confirmed that the player has left the Inver Park outfit by ‘mutual agreement’.

“We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement,” a club statement read. “We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Once of Celtic, Herron played two games for the Glaswegian giants from 2012 to 2015. However, he departed the club on a permanent basis in 2015, joining Blackpool.

While at Blackpool, Herron played a limited role at Bloomfield Road. When with the Tangerines, Herron went on loan to Dunfermline Athletic for the 2016-17 season.

From there he joined Raith Rovers where he played a bit-part role in the 2017-18 season before joining Northern Irish side Glentoran.

After his stint with the Glens, Herron soon joined Larne where he stayed up until his departure on Monday evening. He is also a former Scotland underage international, playing for the Tartan Army up to U21 level.

