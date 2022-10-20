Kyle Lafferty admits ’embarrassment’ over sectarian video controversy

A blow for Kyle Lafferty.

Kyle Lafferty has been slapped with a heavy 10-game ban, in the wake of his sectarian video controversy that erupted earlier this month.

Prior to an international window in September with Northern Ireland, Lafferty was videoed making a sectarian remark with a supporter.

A full investigation into the incident was then launched, with the Scottish FA slapping the Kilmarnock forward with a 10-game ban in doing so.

“I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order…”

After the ban was handed down to the Northern Ireland international, Lafferty issued an apology of his own shortly after – explaining that he wanted to ‘deeply apologise’ for the events of the last month.

“I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused over the past month,” he explained.

“I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order.

“There is no excuse, it’s something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.

“I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with, so I’m now determined to work with Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future.”

Kyle Lafferty.

Lafferty’s ban will see him remain out of action until after the World Cup.

As it stands, that means that he will not play for his club until the weekend of January 14/15, when Kilmarnock take on Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Kilmarnock are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, picking up nine points from their opening 11 games of the season.

