Kris Boyd claims Scottish football is ‘miles off’ Europe’s elite level

A damning assessment.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has claimed that Scottish sides are ‘miles off the level of the elite’ in European competition after Celtic, Rangers and Hearts were dumped out of Europe in their respective groups.

On Wednesday night, Celtic fell to a heavy 5-1 beating against Real Madrid, while Rangers became the worst Champions League side in history to compete in the group stages of the competition on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hearts also were dumped out of their respective Europa Conference League group.

“I think we’ve learned we’re absolutely miles off the level of the elite…”

And speaking to Sky Sports after Celtic and Rangers lost in the Champions League this week, Boyd offered a damning assessment of their respective European struggles.

“I think we’ve learned we’re absolutely miles off the level of the elite,” he claimed.

“Sometimes we look at our players in Scotland, especially Rangers and Celtic because they dominate games and they’re far superior to other teams, and we propel them into believing they are a lot better than what they actually are.

“It’s a reality check for Scottish football. Yes we have our two giants back at the top table of European competition and they both should be there, but they are not at that level yet.”

He then added: “You look at Rangers last season after their Europa League campaign and Celtic have dominated Scottish football for a long period of time in terms of lifting trophies and they lose their best players.

“That’s just what we are as a country, we sell our best players.”

Scotland’s European struggles.

While Celtic, Rangers and Hearts struggled in their respective group stage campaigns, there was also trouble endured by Motherwell during the summer.

In their Europa Conference League game against Sligo Rovers, the ‘Well slumped to a 3-0 loss over two-legs.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kris Boyd