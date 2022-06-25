Vincent Kompany hints at imminent Burnley transfers with Luke McNally linked

Interesting comments from Vincent Kompany.

Newly-appointed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that he is closing in on his first signings as manager of the Clarets, after taking over the reins of the Turf Moor side earlier this month.

Following their relegation to the Championship, Kompany has acted fast to identify a number of new targets at the club.

Of those, former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally is understood to be closing in on a deal to move to the club, with Kompany’s recent comments suggesting it may be close.

“We’re close to bringing in a few players…”

Also linked with a move to Burnley is former Waterford loanee Scott Twine, who impressed at MK Dons last season.

On Friday afternoon, Kompany claimed that he is closing in on a few signings within a 24-48 hour window.

“We are close to bringing in a few players, but until the medicals are done and contracts signed we are not officially (announcing them),” he said.

🗣️ “We’re close to bringing in a few players…” New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany reveals the club are close to announcing a few signings ✍️⏳pic.twitter.com/Aa1SDFYkzl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 24, 2022

“We’re close, we’ve set up a few medicals and hopefully in 24-48 hours we can make some announcements.” Burnley. While there may be a few new faces arriving in through the arrivals door of Turf Moor, they are likely to lose a number of their Premier League stars from last season. Already, England international Nick Pope has moved on from the club, with Nathan Collins expected to follow. Ben Mee and James Trakowski have also left the club following the end of their respective deals. 🗣️ “I’m not looking to hop from one club to another!” New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he is happy to be at the club for the ‘long-term’ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/niN7j4mWop — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 24, 2022 Burnley begin their Championship campaign on July 29th away to Huddersfield Town, with an 8pm kick-off pencilled in for the John Smith’s Stadium.

