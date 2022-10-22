Ex-Ireland international hails Seamus Coleman for Everton resurgence

An Everton stalwart.

Kenny Cunningham has heaped praise on Seamus Coleman after the Ireland international continued his resurgence at Everton under Frank Lampard.

Owing to injury and the form of Nathan Patterson early on this season, Coleman found himself watching from the stands for much of start of the season at Goodison.

But following his return to the fold, Coleman asserted himself as a near ever-present for the Toffees in the absence of Patterson through injury.

“He’s a great man to call upon…”

Cunningham was speaking on Premier Sports to air his views on Coleman’s return to the fold after an injury-hit start to the season.

“He’s a great man to call upon,” he explained. “The experience they have in Conor Coady and James Tarkowski.. But when you have him there as well, it is a relief to have him in there.

“You know that he is going to narrow up and use the experience that he has. He has forged his reputation as an attack-minded full-back, but his defensive side of the game has improved over the years.

“I think that is what he will rely on over the next 2-3 years before he winds down his Everton career.

“He’s not going to get as much in terms of an attacking option going forward, but I think defensively, his experience in the squad is key for Everton.”

“That’s a massive step up breaking through into a [Premier League] squad. It is fantastic to see him make the bench…”

Also grabbing the attention of Cunningham was former Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira named him on the bench for his side’s trip to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, a moment that the Dubliner is unlikely to forget any time soon.

“I only remember seeing him briefly play at Drogheda United,” Cunningham added. “He looks quite versatile. I saw him at Drogheda when he played as a central midfielder playing in a back three.

“But that’s a massive step up breaking through into a [Premier League] squad. It is fantastic to see him make the bench.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Seamus Coleman