Man United miss out on Bundesliga target after strong interest

A blow for Man United.

Six-time Germany international Kevin Trapp has revealed that he has turned down a move from Premier League giants Man United, despite an advance made by Erik ten Hag’s side.

Trapp was reportedly identified by United bosses as a potential replacement for David de Gea after the Spaniard’s slow start to the season.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed that he has turned down an approach from the Red Devils as he opts to stay in the Bundesliga, and play Champions League football this season.

“There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United…”

On Wednesday, news broke surrounding United’s interest in the shot-stopper after a slow start to the season for current United ‘keeper David de Gea.

But the German club have confirmed that their keeper will not be leaving the club off the back the Premier League side’s interest in Trapp’s services.

In a statement released by his club, Trapp revealed the interest was genuine, but he was keen to remain at the club he has made his name at since 2019.

“There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United,” he explained. “It’s true that a written offer was tabled. Since it came from such a world-famous club, of course I considered it.

“Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht. We’ve made history here together and experienced some unforgettable things. I have absolute faith in us!”

Kevin Trapp.

While Trapp is not going to move to United, it has not stopped the Red Devils from fixating their eyes on other targets.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been suggested as a possible alternative to Trapp, although neither club have commented on the deal as of yet.

However, United are reportedly closing in on a move for Ajax star Antony having confirmed a move for Casemiro on Monday evening before kick-off against Liverpool.

