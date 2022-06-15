Ex-Ireland international lauds Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu move

He is impressed with what he has seen.

Former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane has hailed Southampton’s move for Ireland first-choice Gavin Bazunu, with the former Shamrock Rovers star set to become a first-team Premier League regular.

Bazunu, 20, joins the Saints off the back of a sensational season in League One with Portsmouth, while also impressing on international duty with Ireland.

It has also been suggested that the former Hoops starlet will leave Man City for a fee that could rise to £15 million, joining Southampton who recently parted ways with previous first-choice Fraser Forster.

“A lot of clubs will feel they’ve missed out here..”

And on social media this afternoon, Kilbane has heaped praise on the Saints for getting the deal done, while also expressing regret that Everton could not make their move for the Irish international.

“Great business for [Southampton],” he wrote. “A lot of clubs will feel they’ve missed out here down the line. Would go straight in as Everton no.1.”

Great business for Soton. A lot of clubs will feel they’ve missed out here down the line. Would go straight in as Everton no1 imo. #bazuna https://t.co/F6CrxkkIR6 — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) June 15, 2022

In joining Southampton, it is also expected that Bazunu’s move is going to result in a hefty payday for his former employer Shamrock Rovers with a sell-on clause.

“He will be world-class..”

The Firhouse native will be hoping to ensure he is first-choice at St Mary’s next season, following the departure of Forster to Premier League rivals Spurs.

It has been suggested that he will be according to reports emerging in the UK.

In truth, his move to become a first-choice in the Premier League comes as no real surprise, with Pompey boss Danny Cowley suggesting he was ready for the step-up at the end of the 2021/22 League One season.

“Gavin [Bazunu] is ready to play in the Premier League, I am convinced of that,” he explained at the time. “It is not something I would say lightly or make a throwaway comment, but I have never been more sure of anything in my life.

