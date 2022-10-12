Kevin Kilbane hits out at Sky Sports question in Chloe Mustaki interview

He was not impressed.

Former Ireland senior international Kevin Kilbane has hit out at Sky Sports’ line of questioning during their interview with Ireland international Chloe Mustaki on Wednesday morning.

In the wake of Ireland’s historic qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a social media video emerged from the dressing room of the Irish team.

Players, management and the FAI all issued apologies for the incident, with the association apologising for ‘any offense caused’.

Kevin Kilbane: “Very poor last question to ask re education…”

Shortly after the statement was issued, Mustaki was questioned by Sky Sports about the incident, in which she too apologised for the squad’s involvement in it.

The Ireland women's team apologise for singing a song referencing the IRA following their world cup qualification win against Scotland last night. pic.twitter.com/83flVC8ywp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2022

However, the final question of the interview has prompted plenty of discourse on social media.

Of those unimpressed with Sky Sports’ line of questioning was Kilbane, a player who represented Ireland on a number of occasions throughout a decorated club and international career.

In response to Rob Wotton’s suggestion that people need to be ‘more educated’ on the chant in question, Kilbane was unimpressed.

Very poor last question to ask re education. #knowyourhistory https://t.co/iVUNPYWCLL — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) October 12, 2022

“Very poor last question to ask re education,” Kilbane tweeted. He then followed it up with a hashtag used on the platform saying ‘#knowyourhistory’.

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations…”

Shortly after the video garnered unwanted media attention, the FAI acted quickly by issuing a statement of their own.

In doing so, they apologised for any upset caused by the content of the video. Vera Pauw later backed that up with an apology of her own.

“The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night,” the statement read.

Pauw then added: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

