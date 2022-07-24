Kevin Doyle explains where it went wrong for Ireland under Giovanni Trapattoni

It was a disappointing end to Trapattoni’s reign.

Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle has detailed how Giovanni Trapattoni‘s rein as Irish boss came to a close at the end of the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Doyle was a mainstay during the Italian’s tenure in charge of the Boys in Green, but he was unable to help things not going stale towards the end of Trapattoni’s time in charge.

Speaking on Virgin Media TV, the former Premier League star reflected on his international career with Ireland.

“I think the perception gets tarred with the end of it, that we played the whole way through like that…”

“Listen, we were nearly qualifying for the World Cup [in 2010] and I was playing for my country,” he replied when asked if he enjoyed playing under the Italian boss.

“I think the perception gets tarred with the end of it, that we played the whole way through like that. We didn’t to begin with, and we played some good football in that first campaign.

“Near the end, it became very poor. That has happened a number of Irish managers. It usually starts quite well and ends quite poorly for most Irish managers.

“In our last 12 months under Giovanni we became a lot more direct. I don’t think he was in as good a position physically and health wise to manage us either.

“We played fairly OK in that [2010 World Cup] campaign, but it was not like we booted it forward for 90 minutes. The players we had suited that. We had a slightly more direct style than now..”

Giovanni Trapattoni.

During his spell in charge of Ireland, Trapattoni led the Boys in Green to their first European Championship since 1988 in 2012, although the trip to Poland was far from a memorable one in a footballing sense.

In the following World Cup qualifying campaign, Ireland then faltered, with Trapattoni succumbing to his fate in 2013.

However, he did nearly bring Ireland to a World Cup, with a heartbreaking play-off defeat versus France denying him that accolade.

