Kevin Doyle dispels Ireland myth under Giovanni Trapattoni

An interesting tale has been rubbished.

Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle has rubbished the ‘myth’ surrounding Ireland’s heartbreaking World Cup play-off defeat to France in 2009 in Paris.

Ireland brought the second-leg of the tie in Paris to extra-time, before Thierry Henry outraged an entire nation with a blatant handball to level the game, and seal France’s place in the 2010 World Cup.

But after the game, it was reported that Irish players defied Giovanni Trapattoni’s pre-match tactical instructions with a game plan.

“There was a rumour before that France game…”

However, speaking to Tommy Martin on Virgin Media, Doyle rubbished those suggestions.

“There was a rumour before that France game that we went out as players on our own and decided to play our own way,” Doyle said when speaking to Virgin Media Sport.

“That never happened either, unless I was left out of that meeting. Which could have been the case,” he laughs. “It never happened, no. I keep hearing that we did, and it just never happened..

“We just set up to be an organised team, defensively. Be basic. The way Trap was that he had us for four days and he wanted to keep us organised defensively.”

“We couldn’t have played like the Ireland team in the last few weeks playing out from the back…”

In the game against France, Ireland turned in a far more expansive and progressive display against their hosts, and were unfortunate not to have wrapped up the tie long before the full-time whistle in normal time.

But Doyle since explained that the Italian boss was playing his side to their strengths as they chased a World Cup berth in South Africa.

“Hopefully we could get a goal or two but most importantly we are going to be really good at set-pieces and be organised and solid. I look at the team we had now,” he added.

“Shay Given was a fabulous goalkeeper, but from a footballing point of view he was not a Caoimhin Kelleher or Gavin Bazunu. We couldn’t have played out from the back.

“Our centre-halves, Richard Dunne was one of the best to play for Ireland but he was not going to take the ball out and turn into Franco Baresi. He wasn’t that type of player.

“We played to our strengths as well. We couldn’t have played like the Ireland team in the last few weeks playing out from the back. So you play with what you’ve got.”

The end of Trap.

Following on from Ireland’s World Cup play-off heartache against the French, the Boys in Green did qualify for a major tournament under the experienced Italian boss, but that proved to be a step too far for the team at the time.

And in 2013, Trapattoni parted ways with the FAI after a dismal end to their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign which resulted in bad defeats to Sweden, Austria and Germany.

