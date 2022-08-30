Keith Long brings an end to his reign as Bohemians boss

Huge news emerging.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians have confirmed that Keith Long has stepped down as manager of the club after an eight-year stint at Dalymount Park.

Long has been in charge of the Gypsies since October 2014, and leaves the club in sixth position in the top-flight.

While unable to bring success and major trophies back to Dublin 7, Long has left the club in a far healthier position to the one he found them in upon his arrival.

However, after a disappointing league finish last season, Bohs have continued to struggle in the Premier Division this term and have slipped out of contention for a European place in recent weeks.

Losing 3-1 at home to Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night, they are now 12 points behind the Saints in the league table.

They have also lost their last three league games at home, and have picked up just one point from their last four games. As a result, their only real hope of achieving their aim of European football for next season is via the FAI Cup.

“It is with regret that Bohemian FC has today parted company with men’s first team manager Keith Long,” the statement read.

“The board of Bohemian FC wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for Keith’s dedication, loyalty and success during his time at the club.

“When Keith joined Bohemians in October 2014, he joined a club that had a multi-million euro debt and its future existence very much under threat.

“Thanks in no small part to his dedication, Bohemian FC is a very different place to the club he joined nearly eight years ago.”

Last season, Long led his side to the FAI Cup final, where they were edged out by St Pat’s in the Aviva Stadium decider after a pulsating penalty shootout.

In addition to that, Bohs also reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, defeating Stjarnan and F91 Dudelange over two-legs.

He also steered his side to a sensational first-leg win against Greek giants PAOK at the Aviva Stadium, before then losing 2-0 away from home in the second-leg.

However, Long has opted to part ways with the club after a testing few months in Dublin 7, with Trevor Croly and Derek Pender taking charge on an interim basis.

