Keith Andrews admits he was irked by fall out of videogate scandal last year

Keith Andrews irked by video gate controversy.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews admits that he was irked by the fallout of the videogate scandal that rocked Stephen Kenny’s stewardship of the senior team last year.

Following a 3-0 defeat away to England at Wembley Stadium, Andrews, and his backroom team were the centre of a storm, with a video reportedly depicting Ireland’s historical struggles against England used in a team meeting.

Unknowingly, the video had a large fallout, with Damien Duff and Alan Kelly both departing Kenny’s backroom team shortly after as an FAI investigation into it was launched.

‘It irks me a lot for not knowing exactly what happened’

While what happened in the aftermath of the video is well-known at this stage, it still bothers Keith Andrews who saw one of his close allies in Duff depart the international setup.

“It irks me a lot for not knowing exactly what happened,” Andrews told Off The Ball this afternoon. “We’ll go to the video; I think it was blown out of all proportion. I’m very comfortable what was shown to the players that night.

“In terms of the aftermath and how it was conducted… Was I totally enamored? Probably not. I look at my relationship and working relationship with Duffer, I was really sad to see him go.

“I was devastated. It was a horrible time in the aftermath. It was already a tough few months but at that time with what happened and the relationship I had with him; I was devastated he left.”

Andrews believes videogate controversy was blown out of proportion.

The Dubliner has been involved with Kenny in the international setup from U21 level, and he insists that the timing of its fallout came at the worst possible time for the backroom team and squad.

“It wasn’t a nice chapter, there’s no way of getting around that,” he said. “It hurt and it wasn’t nice. The spotlight that came on us wasn’t nice, and it was a horrible period.

“It was a time when you thought it was unsavoury and not what was needed with the journey that we were on.

“I’ve spoken to lots of players and staff members in depth what went on, but the feeling I got was that there was no issue, and it was blown out of all proportion.”

Despite what happened during the fallout of the videogate controversy, Andrews is happy with the support Kenny’s backroom team have received from the FAI.

“We know there is financial limitations as to where we are as an organisation,” he explained.

“I think the powers that be look at what we look to achieve, and they know the confidence in what we have and are doing, and where it will bring us to.

“Overall, the support we have been given is really good. With the video, it was one of those incidents where it could have been dealt with a little bit better.”

