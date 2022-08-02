Kalidou Koulibaly shares John Terry phone call as he takes famous Chelsea jersey

A touching gesture.

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed the details of his phone call with Blues hero John Terry ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Blues come into the new season with plenty of critics to silence, as Thomas Tuchel has been to rebuild his first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

One of those new signings is Koulibaly, with the powerful central-defender being brought in as a replacement for recently-departed Antonio Rudiger.

And just weeks after joining, the former Napoli defender has opted to wear the No. 26 jersey at Stamford Bridge, the first player to do so since the departure of Terry in 2017.

However, in doing so, the defender called Terry to ask permission to don the famous jersey for the West London giants. Naturally, Koulibaly’s request was accepted by an appreciative Terry.

“The 26 was very special to me, I really appreciate you calling,” Terry said. “It’s no problem for me for you to take it, absolute pleasure.

“I wish you well because I know how important the number was for me and I’ve seen you wear 26 as well. My pleasure mate, I give you the 26. No pressure. You go and keeping winning trophies for us.”

In recent years, Koulibaly has been consistently linked with a move to Chelsea, although Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the defender on occasion.

However it is Chelsea who have managed to land the defender, as they look to bring in a number of reinforcements to ensure that they can compete at the top-end of the Premier League table.

On Saturday evening, the Blues begin their Premier League campaign away to Everton. Kick-off at Goodison Park against Frank Lampard’s side is at 5.30pm.

