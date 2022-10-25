Jurgen Klopp tipped to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

A bold claim.

Former Premier League boss Tim Sherwood has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, in a recent interview.

Liverpool have endured a challenging start to the season under the German boss, and it is unlikely to get any easier before the World Cup break.

And following the Reds’ Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, Sherwood has claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

While claiming that the Reds’ boss will leave at the end of the current campaign, Sherwood offered an explanation for his possible exit.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp is there next season, I think there’s a conversation to be had [in the summer],” Sherwood told The Kelly and Wrighty Podcast.

“I’m not sure Jurgen picks them up from where they are now and makes them challengers again, I really don’t. History says he doesn’t do that.

“He’s very good and drives and takes the teams to where he thinks he can get the most out of them.

“I don’t think they’ll get rid of him, but there will be a conversation where both parties agree that Jurgen has taken them as far as he can and they go for a new challenge.

“That’s just my hunch when I look at him. I’m not suggesting they’ll sack him.”

Since taking charge of Liverpool, Klopp has claimed a Premier League title, along with the Champions League.

He also won an FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, as the Reds just missed out on a historic quadruple-chasing season.

However, having signed a new contract last season – keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

