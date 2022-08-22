Jurgen Klopp re-ignites Ireland feud with Stephen Kenny after Caoimhin Kelleher’s injury

Jurgen Klopp hits back, again.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has once again taken aim at Ireland surrounding Caoimhin Kelleher’s injury picked up during the Reds’ pre-season preparations.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game against Man United on Monday evening, Klopp has confirmed that the Ireland international has returned to training.

But it has not been without its controversy.

“He got injured at Ireland and whoever was responsible for it in this moment did not pick it up…”

Last month, Klopp took aim at Ireland’s handling of the injury during the Uefa Nations League games in June.

At the time, he suggested that Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up overlooked an injury sustained by Kelleher before the end of the window, leading to his injury hit pre-season.

Kenny subsequently hit back, claiming that he was ‘baffled’ by Klopp’s remarks.

However, the Liverpool boss has re-ignited the war of words with the Ireland set-up, stressing that Kelleher did pick up the injury on international duty.

“When you have a lot of injuries, as a manager you have to ask first yourself what went wrong, stuff like this,” he said. “Then you go through it and it was really unlucky. It started with the two injuries, or three injuries, which the players brought here.

“Caoimh, I heard the Irish manager didn’t like it, or however you gave him the information. However, for us it’s like this: he got injured at Ireland and whoever was responsible for it in this moment did not pick it up.

“Then when he arrived here he was still injured without having massive problems. In a short break the boys don’t train like crazy in this three-and-a-half weeks. Two weeks off, one week a little bit, then first time goalie training out until today [Friday].”

Caoimhin Kelleher.

While the injury may frustrate Klopp, it comes at an unwanted time for Kelleher who will be looking to kick on from an encouraging 2021/22 Premier League season.

Last term, Kelleher played a key role for the Reds as they claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with his efforts in the latter proving to be telling.

However, he has missed out on pre-season at Liverpool’s Melwood base, and is expected to play catch up to regain his fitness.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League, stephen kenny