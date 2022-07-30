Jurgen Klopp hints at Ireland’s role in Caoimhin Kelleher’s injury setback

A frustrating summer for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has detailed the origin of the injury that has plagued Caoimhin Kelleher‘s pre-season preparations with the Reds this summer.

Kelleher has yet to line out for the Merseysiders in pre-season, with a groin injury ruling him out of action thus far.

As a result, he has missed out on Liverpool’s Community Shield showdown on Saturday, with Adrian set to deputise in the absence of Alisson and Kelleher for the game.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game..”

And speaking just before the Reds’ clash at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Klopp hinted that an injury picked up on international duty is the cause of Kelleher’s latest injury layoff.

His and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s current injury was explained by the German-boss, as Liverpool look to tie up their pre-season preparations in the coming days.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after holiday,” Klopp said, as quoted by Liverpool’s media team.

“He came back and first training [session] felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine.

“With Oxlade it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer.

“But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Caoimhin Kelleher.

During the last international window, Kelleher established himself as Stephen Kenny’s first-choice in the absence of Gavin Bazunu.

Similarly to Kelleher now, Bazunu missed out on the June internationals due to injury, but is expected to regain his position as first-choice in September.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign next week away to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool