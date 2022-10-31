Jurgen Klopp hits back at reporter with Liverpool ‘fight’ claim

Jurgen Klopp has hit back.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit back at claims that his side did not show enough ‘fight’ in their recent defeat against Nottingham Forest.

So far this season, the Reds have struggled for consistency and form – with Klopp’s side languishing outside the Champions League places.

However, the German boss has baulked at claims suggesting that his side are lacking enough ‘fight’ in their recent losses in the Premier League and Champions League.

“To say we didn’t fight against Forest isn’t right. We lost the game, it’s not that we didn’t try hard enough…”

Speaking today ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League showdown against Napoli on Tuesday night, Klopp cast doubt on suggestions made by a member of the media.

“We have to fight,” he began. “I don’t want to see back-heels, bicycle kicks. We just have to fight, but Napoli will too. “We have to be the opponent [other teams] don’t want to face but the Napoli is quite high. We have to give them a knock.” "You're all right and I'm wrong…" 👀 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughs off claims that his side have lacked "fight" this season 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/DIgHa3vlxm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2022 He then added: “To say we didn’t fight against Forest isn’t right. We lost the game, it’s not that we didn’t try hard enough. “We conceded a completely unnecessary goal and could have played better, yes, but the boys had fight. The fight is there. Fighting spirit is not our problem.” Liverpool. On Saturday night, Liverpool lost 2-1 at home to Leeds United, as Jesse Marsch’s side showed a glimpse of their early season form. However for Liverpool, they have now slumped further behind in their quest to finish inside the Champions League places. The Reds are now 9th in the Premier League table, and are eight points behind 4th placed Newcastle United. On Tuesday night they take on Napoli at Anfield, before then taking on Spurs a few days later in the Premier League.

