Jurgen Klopp attempts to explain Liverpool’s Nottingham Forest loss

A day to forget.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that he does not know how to explain Liverpool’s shock loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Klopp’s side were undone by a second-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi, while Dean Henderson was also in inspired form for the hosts at a raucous City Ground.

However, it was a game that Liverpool enjoyed most of the play in – dominating possession and chances created throughout the contest.

Jurgen Klopp: “The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest…”

And speaking after the game, the Reds boss suggested that he was at a loss to explain the result as Liverpool slumped to another defeat this season.

“The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest,” he explained.

“I never saw a game where one team has four or five no-brainers from a set piece where we have to finish it off. The way they defend we were perfectly prepared for that. We had to put the game to bed to be perfectly honest.

"It's a game you win by doing the right stuff again and again, but obviously, we didn't…" 🙄 Jürgen Klopp left deflated after Liverpool fail to convert their chances against Forest "You have to put the game to bed!" 👊 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/Prm7A5zKzs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

“The goal we conceded was a big mistake from us. We lose the ball and give them the free-kick and this can happen around set pieces. Apart from that, all the chances they had we gave them.

“We had to make really late changes and in general a lot of changes and it’s a game you have to win doing the right stuff again and again and again and we didn’t. That’s why we stand here and have lost the game.”

Liverpool’s woes.

Following on from their defeat, Liverpool are at risk of falling further behind in the race for Champions League football this season.

However, they can take solace from recent wins against Manchester City and West Ham, both of which arrived at Anfield over the last week.

Next up for the Reds is an away tie against Ajax in the Champions League, and they then take on Leeds United a few days later in the Premier League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool