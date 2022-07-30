Josh Cullen’s Burnley impact revealed after impressive debut

An impressive debut.

Ireland international Josh Cullen made his Championship debut for Burnley on Friday evening, as he scooped the man of the match award in the aftermath of the game.

Cullen, 26, joined the Clarets from Anderlecht this summer, rejoining his former boss Vincent Kompany.

The former West Ham midfielder proved to be a key man in the win, with the central midfielder’s skill standing out throughout the game.

Josh Cullen: “We had a lot of new faces coming in together..”

Remarkably, Cullen recorded a passing accuracy of 98 per cent for the game, making 79 passes in the showdown against Huddersfield Town.

Also, Burnley recorded 301 passes in the first-half of the Championship opener. To put that into context, they only completed more than 300 passes in 2 full Premier League games last season.

A star performance from Josh Cullen tonight 💫#HUDBUR pic.twitter.com/Fj3WMozFif — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 29, 2022

“We had a lot of new faces coming in together,” Cullen said after the game when speaking to Sky Sports. “There’s a new manager and new players. But we knew if we came here and gave it 110% with our intensity, then our quality would shine through.

“We’ve got a good players and we believed we could come and get a result. There is no better way to start.”

He added: “We’re probably still adding in new faces. I thought Dara [Costelloe] was brilliant as well in his debut for the club. There have been a lot of new faces, a lot of development.

“So a lot of new faces and hard work to do. But we’ve got a group that’s willing to do it, so I’m sure we can improve as the season goes on.”

“I know him as a person and he is a player that puts the team first…”

Kompany brought Cullen into the club this summer after an impressive spell in Belgium at Anderlecht, and has earmarked him for big things at the club.

“I know him as a person and he is a player that puts the team first,” Kompany added on Cullen’s performance. “You can see he is a good footballer but that is only a small part of what he brings to the team.

“He helps on the pitch and communicates a lot. That helps bring on your other leaders like [Ashley] Barnes and Jay Rodriguez.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Josh Cullen