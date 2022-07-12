Josh Cullen completes Championship switch from Anderlecht

Josh Cullen is a Claret.

Ireland international Josh Cullen has completed a cut-price move to Championship side Burnley from Belgian giants Anderlecht ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Cullen, 26, returns to England for a fee that is reportedly in the region of £3 million, having previously played with West Ham during the earlier part of his career.

He joins the Clarets just hours after the club parted ways with Cullen’s international teammate Nathan Collins.

“It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks…”

Last season, Cullen was an ever-present in Anderlecht’s starting XI under Vincent Kompany, with the former Premier League winning defender swooping to snap up his services again.

“I’m really happy,” Cullen said after he made his move to Turf Moor official. “It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just happy it’s all done and dusted.

“I’m looking forward to the new season now.

He added: “The season will come around fast now. I can’t wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kicks off in a few weeks’ time.”

Kompany added: “We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.

“Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side.”

In joining Burnley, Cullen will link up with former Ireland U19 international Luke McNally who recently signed a deal with the club.

Previously of St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United, McNally joined the Clarets last month from League One side Oxford United.

The Clarets have also made significant moves in the window, with MK Dons forward Scott Twine completing a switch to the club after lighting up England’s third-tier last term.

Burnley begin their 2022/23 campaign away to Huddersfield Town on July 29th.

