Josh Cullen reveals impact of Vincent Kompany on career after Burnley switch

“He’s out there every day keeping an eye on things and stepping in when he feels he needs to,” Cullen said on Kompany when speaking to the media this week.

“He is very detailed in his work and very dedicated. Being out there every day, he’s always making his presence known.

“He believes in the way he works and the players here are all buying into it straight away. The way he works is the way to do it, it’s very similar to how it was at Anderlecht.

“Tactically and technically I’m learning about the game every day, and just feeding off the knowledge of game he has from his playing career and the managers he has played under.

“At Anderlecht he gave me role as a leader which I enjoyed, he’s really helped me to develop.”

Josh Cullen.

Now 26, Cullen’s impressive start to life at Turf Moor comes at a time when the English-born midfielder will be looking to kick on in his footballing career.

A mainstay in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI, Cullen will be aware that should he impress again in the Championship this season, a shot at regular Premier League football may not be too far away.