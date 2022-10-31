Stephen Bradley reflects on ‘special moment’ as Shamrock Rovers lift title

A night to remember at Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley reflected on a ‘special moment’ at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday night, as his side claimed a third Premier Division league title in a row.

Against Derry City, the Hoops were afforded a guard of honour onto the pitch, before then seeing off their title rivals with a 1-0 win.

But it was after the game when the Hoops were able to lift the trophy to celebrate their league title win, with Bradley’s son Josh leading the celebrations.

In recent months, Bradley’s son has been treated for a serious illness, but was able to lift the Premier Division crown aloft with club captain and talisman Ronan Finn on Sunday night.

Stephen Bradley: “That’ll give him the lift he needs to go and fight the rest of this…”

And after Rovers lifted the league title in front of a capacity crowd in Dublin 24, the Hoops boss reflected on an ‘incredibly special moment’.

“It’s an incredibly special moment,” he said after the game. “I asked the players when my son got ill, could they win this trophy for him, and they’ve done that for us.

"I asked the players when my son got ill, could they win this trophy for him, and they've done that for us" Stephen Bradley on @ShamrockRovers special night and his son Josh lifting the league trophy with the squad #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/rT4fsLsyvI — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 30, 2022

“It’s a special moment for him, obviously for the club, for everyone involved. He’s had a tough time and this is a special night for him.

“It’s all he’s been talking about since he’s been sick is can we go and lift the trophy for him, so I’m absolutely delighted that he’s had that moment tonight.

“That’ll give him the lift he needs to go and fight the rest of this.”

“What he’s gone through this year, and to come out of it with another league medal is frightening really…”

Also speaking was Ireland international Jack Byrne, who lauded his manager’s efforts throughout the season in the face of enormous personal adversity.

“That was the motivation, to win the league and give him a night like this,” he added. “We spoke about it quite a lot before big games. Just to see it come to life tonight is brilliant. The club has done three in a row.

"We're all lost for words. We can't believe how well he's coped with it"@Jackb_8 chats to @Corktod and lauds manager Stephen Bradley as @ShamrockRovers received the league trophy after the 1-0 win over Derry City #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/PcNknHc7If — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 30, 2022

“Where the manager has taken the club from when he first came in here is incredible. What he’s gone through this year, and to come out of it with another league medal is frightening really.”

After lifting the league title on Sunday night, Rovers will now conclude their 2022 campaign with two more games.

On Thursday night, the Hoops take on Djurgardens in the final Europa Conference League game of their group, before then rounding off their campaign against UCD on Sunday.

