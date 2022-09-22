Jordan Flores claims Bohemians players must take responsibility for dismal campaign

It has been a difficult season for Bohemians.

Bohemians star Jordan Flores has claimed that big results against the likes of Shamrock Rovers mean ‘nothing’, stressing that the Gypsies’ players must take responsibility for a dismal season.

On Sunday, Bohs were dumped out of the FAI Cup by local rivals Shelbourne at Tolka Park, following a heavy 3-0 defeat.

That result now means that Bohs have all but missed out on European football for 2023, as they continue to search for a new manager in the wake of Keith Long’s departure.

“It’s good that we got that win against Rovers, but it means nothing really to be honest…”

Heading into the season, Bohs would have harboured genuine hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League – but the season has unravelled over the last number of months at Dalymount Park.

“I think the results of the last couple of weeks have come from us not performing on the pitch,” he explains when speaking at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs at the Aviva Stadium.

“It is difficult to take, especially after Sunday and the manner of which we lost. It still hurts.”

Bohs, however, have landed some important wins throughout the season, none more so than a recent 1-0 Dublin Derby win against Shamrock Rovers. But for Flores, he admits that it means very little in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s good that we got that win against [Shamrock] Rovers, but it means nothing really to be honest,” he explains. “Over the course of the season it has not been good enough.

📹 | GOAL! Liam Burt gives Bohemians the lead, just minutes after Dylan Watts is sent off for Shamrock Rovers! 🔴⚫️ Great composure from the Scot! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Watch live | https://t.co/zOGOgOjp1S 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/gUyUpPtGDn — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 2, 2022

“It’s that kind of thing.. Against the bigger teams in the league we raise our game, and against the teams in and around us we don’t. If you want to go anywhere in football you can’t do that.

“As players that is something that we need to take responsibility for.”

“It’s been tough. I’ve not been in many dressing rooms where we’ve had a season like we’ve had…”

Throughout the season, Bohemians have been beset by a number of player departures and injuries – but the reality is that they have failed to build on the promise they showed during the 2021 campaign.

As a result, Long paid the price with his job in Dublin 7 as the inquest begins surrounding Bohs’ desperately disappointing season.

“It’s been tough. I’ve not been in may dressing rooms where we’ve had a season like we’ve had,” Flores adds.

“It is really tough, and Sunday was the tip of it really. It is a few days on now, and it is still the same feeling. But we have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

He added: “Keith was a massive part of Bohemians, and personally he was good for me.

It is with regret that Bohemian FC has today parted company with men's first team manager Keith Long: https://t.co/ElRyhMZGJP ❤️🖤 Keith showed a loyalty to our club that is rare in football, and he can call himself a true Bohemian. pic.twitter.com/5WG7LuenZq — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 30, 2022

“We had a good relationship and he brought me in. He believed in me but ultimately our results on the pitch weren’t good enough and as players we have got to take responsibility for that.”

Return of the packs! SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs are back! Featuring the individual club crest of all 10 Premier Division teams, these exclusive sleeves will be available to download free from https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23 when the game launches Friday, 30th September!

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, Jordan Flores, LOI Premier Division