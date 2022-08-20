Johnny Kenny linked with Celtic loan exit

A good move?

Ireland U19 international Johnny Kenny has been linked with a shock loan move away from Celtic Park as the 2022/23 league season begins in Scotland.

Kenny, 19, joined Celtic at the end of 2021, but has found first-team opportunities limited in Glasgow as Ange Postecoglou’s side continue their reign of dominance in the Scottish top-flight.

An opportunity for the Ireland underage international.

Last season, a bout of Covid-19 and an injury halted Kenny’s progress with Celtic’s first-team, as he finished the season with their B team.

And despite an encouraging start to pre-season, Kenny has been unable to secure a regular position in Celtic’s first-team squad this season as of yet.

As a result, it has since been reported that a loan move may be on the cards for the Co. Sligo teenager.

The Scottish Daily Express have reported that Kenny is a target of several clubs in Scotland and England, with Carlisle United the only club named so far.

Should he make the move to Carlisle, it would see him link up with former Bray Wanderers shot-stopper Michael Kelly who joined the club earlier this month.

Johnny Kenny.

In pre-season, Kenny played just once for Celtic, but did manage to score twice in a tie versus a local side in Austria when they visited the country.

“It’s been good to be out on the pitch with the first team for the first time and top it off with two goals and a 7-0 win,” he said at the time

“The gaffer wants us to press high and get after teams at the top end of the pitch because that’s where we can get goals if we capitalise on the press.

Johnny Kenny (ST, 18) made his Celtic B debut today…and scored within the first half an hour 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/x4inJYOkLU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 9, 2022

“The intensity levels are sky-high and it’s been very tough but enjoyable at the same time. I’m getting to learn off the likes of Kyogo, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Albian Ajeti, so really I can’t go far wrong.”

While a loan move may or not come to fruition, Kenny does have a five-year deal at Celtic Park to his name, having joined the club from Sligo Rovers at the end of the 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, Johnny Kenny