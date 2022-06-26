John O’Shea issues Man United warning ahead of Erik ten Hag’s debut Premier League campaign

An important message from John O’Shea.

Former Manchester United star John O’Shea has stressed the importance of his former club veering away from signing individuals, with that previous transfer policy costing them dearly.

United missed out on Champions League football last season after a wretched league campaign, with Ralf Rangnick unable to steer his side to qualification.

Erik ten Hag has since been appointed at the club, and he will be hoping to turn the club’s fortunes around at Old Trafford.

And speaking ahead of the start of United’s Premier League season set to begin in August, O’Shea has stressed the need for United to rethink their plans that have gone so awry in recent times.

“Manchester United have to get away from the individual names of players,” he explained when speaking to Paddy Power. “The way you become successful is as a group, not as individuals.

“The majority of the squad will be disappointed with how they performed last season.



“It’s not about individuals anymore and that’s what the manager will be stressing to them. It’s about the collective. That’s how they’ll be successful.

“If the group does well, individuals will do well off the back of that.”

While United have yet to bring in any new faces to the club, they are reportedly closing in on a number of transfer targets ahead of the new season.

Frenkie de Jong has been suggested as a possible arrival at Old Trafford, with plenty going the other way. Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have left, with the former departing the club in a shroud of controversy.

United begin their 2022/23 Premier League season on August 7th at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Kick-off has been pencilled in for a 2pm start.

