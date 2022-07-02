John Eustace linked with Birmingham City role as new owners lurk

A potential blow for Stephen Kenny.

Ireland assistant coach John Eustace has been linked with the soon to be vacant Birmingham City manager’s post, as the club close in on new owners.

Controversial businessman Laurence Bassini has been heavily linked with the purchase of the club, despite his period of exclusivity coming to an end on July 1st.

It was previously reported that the Blues would not make a decision on their managerial situation until their ownership status was sorted out.

And on Saturday morning, it was reported that Lee Bowyer parted ways with the club, fuelling reports that Eustace is on his way to St Andrew’s.

The Mirror reported that Bowyer was informed that his services were no longer required after a pre-season training session, as the Blues look to right the wrongs of a testing few seasons.

In the same report, it has been claimed that Eustace has been earmarked as the man to take over the club after his recent departure from Championship rivals QPR.

Eustace previously worked alongside Mark Warburton at Loftus Road as an assistant, but left after QPR appointed a new manager.

As a consequence, Warburton was then linked with the Birmingham City job, before he ultimately took up a role with West Ham as assistant to David Moyes.

“He has been absolutely excellent behind the scenes..”

Recently, Eustace has found himself working on the international stage with Ireland, alongside current boss Stephen Kenny.

Appointed in March, Eustace has been involved with Ireland during the last two international camps, but has also been in the frame for a host of Championship jobs in the meantime.

“He has been absolutely excellent behind the scenes and is a really talented coach and I’m delighted to have him,” Kenny said after appointing Eustace in March. “John has come in, he is someone I have bumped into going to matches.

“I’ve met him a lot at West Brom, because he lives in Birmingham and West Brom is a place I spend a lot of time in, because we’ve got Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson playing there, and various other players from visiting teams.

“We would often meet there and have cups of tea and chats over the last year. I’ve seen him coaching at QPR and he has done well, so it just seemed, when I was working out who to bring in to replace Anthony, that he’d be a good candidate.”

