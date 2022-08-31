John Egan linked with shock Premier League move

A surprising report.

Ireland international John Egan has been linked with a surprising summer transfer deadline day move away from Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

It has been reported by the Express that Leeds United have identified the Ireland international as a transfer target amid their continuing struggles in the defensive area of their squad.

Leeds are currently without long-term absentee Stuart Dallas, while Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are also on the treatment table.

A Premier League return?

According to the report, the Whites feel that they can prise Egan away from Bramall Lane to the Premier League, but it is unclear if that move will come to fruition.

As it stands, Egan is a regular fixture in Sheffield United’s starting XI and he will be hoping that he can help steer the Blades back to the Premier League this season.

Last year, the Ireland international played every game for Sheffield United, as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Losing to eventual winners Nottingham Forest, the former Sunderland youngster impressed throughout the season at the club under boss Paul Heckingbottom.

And despite missing out on the Premier League last season, the Blades have picked themselves up from their heartache at the end of last season.

The rock at the back. 🚫 Last night was John Egan’s 60th clean sheet for Sheffield United. Colossus! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/r4JWqBoqcP — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 31, 2022

So far this season, Sheffield United are top of the Championship and have lost just once in their opening seven league games.

John Egan.

While Egan’s importance at club level is significant, his influence at international level with Stephen Kenny is on par with that.

Since Kenny’s instalment as manager, Egan has been a near ever-present under the former Dundalk boss, with his international boss claiming as recently as last year that he can play in the Champions League.

“In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League,” Kenny said last November.

Should Egan remain at Sheffield United, he will face Hull City on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

