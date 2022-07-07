Ireland U21 ace Joel Bagan reveals Stephen Kenny conversation amid Cardiff City form

A man who has gone slightly under the radar.

Ireland U21 star Joel Bagan has detailed the confidence-boosting conversation he held with Ireland senior boss Stephen Kenny, in the wake of his impressive rise at Cardiff City.

Just 12 months ago, Bagan was not only an unknown figure in terms of the international picture with the Boys in Green, but with his club side too.

Heading into the 2022/23 season however, Bagan is now a name that harbours genuine hopes of a senior call-up sooner rather than later after an impressive campaign at club level.

“There’s a lot of youngsters in the first-team already..”

Last season, Bagan made just under 30 appearances for the Bluebirds in their Championship campaign, and also established himself as regular fixture in Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad.

In an exclusive interview with Pundit Arena, the 20-year-old international prospect has revealed Kenny has spoken to him regarding his rise at club and international level.

“There’s a lot of youngsters in the first team already, which is great for me and the other U21s to see,” he explains.

“We watch all their games in the hotel and stuff and a lot of the boys are a similar age to what myself and you know, people like Mark McGuinness are.

A beauty from Joel Bagan 👏 pic.twitter.com/L49HJ72b22 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 15, 2022

“I spoke to Stephen Kenny once at the training ground. We just had a little chat and just said he’s watched a few of my games and stuff and thought that I done well last season. But that was about it really.”

“To hear that from him was nice..”

Just 12 months ago, Bagan had not played for Ireland at any underage level, but does qualify to play for Ireland through his grandparents.

“It’s nice seeing that it’s the one person you want it to come from,” Bagan adds. “He’s the one who is in charge of it all and when he’s giving you compliments and saying you’ve you’ve done well on stuff, it does give you confidence.

“When you’re playing you don’t know who’s watching you, but to hear that from him was nice.”

But for now, Bagan has his eyes on another big season with Cardiff City in the English second-tier. Cardiff City begin their Championship season on July 30th at home to recently relegated Premier League side Norwich City.

The full interview with Bagan is to follow on our channels during the weekend.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: cardiff city, ireland u21, Joel Bagan, stephen kenny