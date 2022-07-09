Joel Bagan: Ireland’s U21 star on his Cardiff City rise and international leap

Joel Bagan is a man on a mission.

Just 12 months ago, Ireland U21 international Joel Bagan was a relatively unknown figure in professional football.

Previously of Southampton, Bagan was plying his trade at Cardiff City, but had been quietly building towards his breakthrough year.

Prior to last season, the 20-year-old’s only real experience of first-team football was at non-league side Notts County, which ended up being a loan that could not have worked out any better.

From there, he has pushed on and is now a semi-regular name in Cardiff City’s starting XI under Steve Morison, and is also one of the first names on Jim Crawford‘s Ireland U21 teamsheet.

The world is his oyster.

Joel Bagan.

By August 2021, few could have predicted the season Bagan had. With only had a mere 11 senior appearances to his name at club level at that stage, he would nearly eclipse that total by November.

His first professional goal soon followed at the turn of the year in 2022, before then embarking on a stunning goal-scoring streak with the Bluebirds with three goals in as many games.

“I think last season was the most games I’ve played in a season by far,” he reflects in an exclusive interview with Pundit Arena.

A beauty from Joel Bagan

“I think I played 28 games for Cardiff, and with Ireland I played nearly every game in qualifying for the Euros. That went well.

“I got my first professional goal was against Millwall. We lost that game, but then I played again, I think it was on the Tuesday or Wednesday, and like you said, scored again.

“On the following Saturday, I got another one. It all happened so quick. And in the space of a week, I didn’t really get over my first professional goal, let alone the other two I got as well.”

“Notts County was my first taste of men’s football…”

The foundation for his rise at Cardiff City over the last 12 months however was laid in Nottingham, while on loan with Notts County.

Granted, his loan was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was a stint that stood to him as the Basingstoke-born starlet got set for life in the Championship.

“Notts County was my first taste of men’s football,” he explains. “That helped me out a lot.

Neal Ardley's been impressed with the progress of our @CardiffCityFC loanee and thinks Joel Bagan will develop into a 'real player'

“Looking back at it now is probably one of the best things I could have done. I think I was only 18 when I went in there.

“But the amount I learned going into an environment where you have to win games and it’s not so much about development.

“I think being around older boys as well was good. Being around senior players, you learn a lot.”

“At that point, I felt it was time to move on…”

Just a couple of years before that however, Bagan was on the books of Southampton, having been there from a very early age.

Rising through the ranks with current Ireland U21 teammate Will Smallbone, Bagan found himself headed for the exit door at St Mary’s in 2018.

From there, he linked up with the Bluebirds, who were in the Premier League at the time.

“I was at Southampton for eight years, and it came to the scholarship decisions,” he reveals when speaking about leaving the Saints.

“I was given an extension, so that gave me another month, and then I was to get a decision if it was a yes or a no. But at that point, I felt it was time to move on.

“I had been at Southampton for eight years and I just felt like, if you don’t know if you’re going to give me one now, then what’s another month going to do?”

“Mick played a big part in in me getting called up…”

As a first-year scholar in the Welsh capital, Bagan forged quite the reputation for himself at the club.

At the time, Cardiff were managed by charismatic boss Neil Warnock, and were in the Premier League. But importantly, they offered the then teenager a pathway to the first-team.

“When I first came in, Neil Warnock was in charge, and I remember doing a few training sessions,” he reflects. “There wasn’t as many young boys playing first-team than there is now, but there was still a few boys training.

“That gave me a platform and a way to where we I am now. I think there are a lot of young boys in Cardiff now who are my age or a year above me. It does make it easier to be around the first team when you’ve got the boys you’ve grown up with and done a scholarship with.”

He adds: “You can see that it is working now [the youth policy at Cardiff]. Some of the older boys, what they’ve said that they’ve never seen so many youngsters in the team.

“We’re all getting good minutes as well. So I think it shows that he [Steve Morison – current manager] trusts us.”

From there, his Ireland international dream began to take shape. But it was under Mick McCarthy when Bagan began to thrive, with the former Ireland boss taking a liking to the talents of the Irish underage international.

“I remember when Mick came in,” he reflects. “He played a big part in in me getting called up as well.

“I think he knew Jim [Crawford] and I remember Mick saying that he had had a few chats with Jim about getting me into the camps.

“I was supposed to play Wales in a friendly, that would have been my first trip for Ireland. I was picked and Jim said we’ll get you along just to meet everyone and stuff before the qualifiers and that.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy was full of praise for Joel Bagan following his side's win over Blackpool

“I think we then played Huddersfield away, and I dislocated my shoulder two or three days before we were supposed to meet up. I ended up missing that one.”

“The international stuff has come a lot quicker than what I expected…”

In addition to Ireland, Bagan is also eligible to play for Scotland and England.

Previously, the talented full-back played for the Tartan Army at U16 level, but never heard back from the Scottish FA after a Uefa underage tournament he played in.

From there, the FAI came calling.

“I’ve always wanted to play at international level,” he explains. “Early on when Jim was having some phone calls with me about coming in, I couldn’t really believe it to start with.

“It wasn’t something that I was really focused on at the time. I was just trying to get into the Cardiff team and play as many games as I can there.

“The international stuff has come a lot quicker than what I expected, but I’m really enjoying it.”

“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the squad…”

Bagan qualifies to play for the Boys in Green through his grandparents who are from Co. Cork, on his mother’s side of the family.

And since making his Ireland underage debut in 2021 away to Luxembourg, the 20-year-old has since made the left-back position his own at U21 level.

“It has gone really quick when you think about it. I think when you’re doing it, you don’t really have the time to think about it. You just get on with it.

“I remember the first game I played against Luxembourg. We had Bosnia [away] before that, but my paperwork wasn’t sorted.

“I found out on the day that I couldn’t play in the end and I was supposed to be starting. So that took a while to be sorted.

“But since then, it has been good. I’ve really enjoyed being part of the squad.”

“The main [target] is to improve from last season…”

In the wake of his rise through the ranks at club and international level, Bagan has already piqued the interest of Ireland senior boss Stephen Kenny.

But for now, a first senior international call-up does feel a bit further away, which is nothing to be ashamed of.

However, there is an opening of sorts for him down the line, given the age profile of James McClean and Enda Stevens on the left-flank should he continue on his current trajectory.

Currently, Bagan is in pre-season with Cardiff City ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Championship campaign, and he will be looking to kick on again this season coming.

“The main [target] is to improve from last season,” he explains when speaking about his goals for the upcoming season.

“I want to want to try and play more games than what I did last year, and hopefully win a few more games than we did.

“That’s the main one, just being in the team, playing well, and hopefully, we can now look for promotion. That’s the main goal.”

“We’ve got two big games now in September to try and create history a bit further…”

At international level, a shot at U21 international history also beckons, with Israel standing in the way of qualification for a major tournament at the age-grade.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end against Italy, but we came off the pitch still thinking that we still made history by even getting to the playoffs,” he adds.

“We were disappointed, but we’ve got two big games now in September to try and create history a bit further.”

In truth, it is hard to know what next season holds for Bagan at international and club level.

But based off his meteoric rise over the last 12 months, it would be hard to bet against him doing something similar come July 2023.

