Joe Hodge: Ireland’s re-emerging U21 star making up on lost time

Joe Hodge is making up for lost time.

On Friday evening, Joe Hodge showed exactly why there was so much excitement surrounding his talents in the past with a stirring performance in the middle of the park against Israel for the Ireland U21s.

A previous Ireland U17 and U19 international, Hodge has been through the mill in terms of injury setbacks. But his performance on Friday night was a clear indication that he is ready to deliver upon his promise.

Now at Wolves, Hodge has been a leading light in the club’s U21 side so far this season, after completing his move to the club from Man City in August 2021.

“It toughens you up. It’s just getting knocked down and going again and going again…”

However, while he does possess undoubted quality and guile, the Manchester born midfielder missed out on three years of international football from 2019 to 2022.

Granted, his cause not aided by the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Hodge has been forced to wait for his time to shine once more on the international stage.

“It was tough,” he said on his injury troubles that lasted almost three years. “I didn’t play anywhere near as many games as I would have liked to, which didn’t help me one bit, the lack of games I played.

“But it toughens you up. It’s just getting knocked down and going again and going again. But I’m fit and playing the best football I have in ages now.”

While at Man City, Hodge was part of an all-conquering U18 side that claimed the FA Youth Cup in 2020, defeating Chelsea in the final.

But since then, international recognition has been scarce, and following an injury-hit loan spell at Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division – Hodge was forced to reset. And that he has.

Now a real talent for Wolves in Premier League 2 action, the 19-year-old has shown his class in senior football through the Papa John’s Trophy.

That form saw him earn an Ireland U21 call-up for this crucial window of games against Israel, and he took his chance.

“Joe Hodge was outstanding, for large parts of the first half he was the one driving us on,” Crawford said on Friday night. “He got tired at the end but Joe has enormous potential.”

“It’s where I want to be and being involved is even better. I’m delighted to be here…”

While Crawford has generally opted to pick the same group of players that have brought his side to the brink of U21 European Championship qualification, Hodge made a remarkable debut on Friday evening along with St Patrick’s Athletic defender Joe Redmond.

The pair looked at home on the big stage for the Boys in Green, with Hodge catching the eye with his surging runs forward from midfield.

And while he may have been away from the fold in an international setting for a number of years, his latest call-up was something that he was always hopeful that he could achieve.

“I was in the squad in the summer,” he adds. “I felt like I did alright then so I was hopeful I’d get the nod, especially because I’ve played more games since then back at Wolves.

“I was just delighted when I found out. It’s where I want to be, being involved is even better, I’m delighted to be here.”

In 2019, Hodge was part of an Ireland U19 squad that reached the semi-final stage of the European Championship’s when he was just 16.

And after failing to really reap the rewards of that run at such a young age, the Wolves starlet is ready to make this latest opportunity count.

“I don’t think I really saw the benefits of that [U19 run] at club level,” he explained. “I was coming back into pre-season after that, and got injured after a few weeks.

“So it’s about three years now since I’ve played for Ireland through injury and building my way back to fitness.

“Obviously it’s great [to be back]. I’m a different player from when I was 16. It was good back then but I have start over and forget about that.”

“I can see what it means to them, how hard they have worked to get here…”

And while it is good to be back, Hodge is on the cusp of history with the Ireland U21 side.

Heading into Tuesday’s second-leg against Israel, the Boys in Green know that any positive result will see them qualify, and that is the undoubted aim.

“It’s been a long campaign,” Hodge stresses. “I’ve not been involved in all of it, so the other lads would know better than me how hard it’s been to get to this point.

“I can see what it means to them, how hard they have worked to get here. It means everything to me, it’s a huge opportunity. We have never qualified before so to qualify would be brilliant.”

