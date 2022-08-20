Joe Cole hails ‘excellent’ Nathan Collins despite costly Spurs error

Nathan Collins impressed for Wolves.

Ireland international Nathan Collins saw his efforts singled out by Joe Cole, after Wolves fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

Collins kept Spurs forward Harry Kane deathly quiet for most of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, apart from one brief moment in North London.

The former Burnley defender lost sight of Kane for a split-second, and it was that second which was enough for Kane to score the winner against Bruno Lage’s side.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, Cole admitted that he was impressed with Collins’ efforts against Antonio Conte’s side.

“As a 21-year-old centre-half, Collins will make these mistakes,” he said after the game. “He was excellent and we got a great view of him.

“He dominated Harry Kane in the first-half. He didn’t have a kick. But these little details are the difference. That’s why Harry Kane [scores]..

“I think if you put Harry Kane in the Wolves team today he would have scored one or two goals. Wolves really miss that focal point as a number nine.”

“No defender in the world can defend that if you leave it that late…”

Also remarking on Collins’ defensive lapse was Glenn Hoddle. However, the former England boss conceded that there was not much Collins could have done about it.

“If you see the movement,” Hoddle explains. “You teach young lads and strikers, and Kane has just remembered it.

“Make your movement as late as possible. He has not made his second movement until he has made his first movement. Make your movement, your vital movement as late as you possibly can.

“His second movement comes as quickly as it comes off the defender’s head. No defender in the world can defend that if you leave it that late. The timing was perfect.”

While Collins may be disappointed with the manner of the goal, it was a landmark goal for Kane, who netted his 250th goal for Spurs. Remarkably, the goal was also Spurs’ 1,000th home goal in the Premier League, as they went top of the league.

