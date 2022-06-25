Jim Goodwin explains he would ‘love to’ sign Liam Scales on a ‘long-term’ deal with more Irish stars linked

Liam Scales has a big season ahead of him.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has explained that he would ‘love to’ tie Liam Scales down to a long-term deal at Pittodrie after completing a loan move for the defender.

Scales, 23, endured a difficult opening campaign at Celtic that saw his first-team opportunities limited.

But he has now linked up with Aberdeen under a manager who has previously expressed genuine interest in the player during a previous spell when in charge of St Mirren.

Speaking to the Scottish press on Thursday evening, Goodwin explained that while he is pleased to have snapped up the former Ireland U21 on a loan deal, he is also eyeing a ‘long-term’ deal for the defender.

“It’s something that we we discussed with Celtic in the build up to try and do the loan,” he said.

“Celtic clearly value Liam as well, and see this as a good move for them. We would all love to be signing players permanently all of the time. The loan market is a good market, if you get the right ones.

“We’ll continue to have those discussions with Celtic going forward. If Liam has the kind of success that we expect him to have here, this season for Aberdeen, and hopefully he’ll enjoy it that much that he’ll want to stay as well.

“We don’t want to have a team full of loan players. We don’t want to be signing players on three and four year contracts and releasing them after 12 months as we maybe made a mistake.

“We want to be sure about the players that we’re bringing into the club. I would love to sign Liam Scales on a long term contract, but he’s he’s very much Celtic’s player.

“We will just enjoy him for the time that we haven him but those discussions hopefully will come back up again, in the middle part of the season.”

Jim Goodwin’s plans.

Scales’ move to Pittodrie comes as Goodwin plans further improvement’s to his first-team squad at Aberdeen.

In recent days, the former St Mirren boss has been linked with further moves for other Irish stars, including Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan.

Both players worked alongside the Co. Waterford native at St Mirren last season.

