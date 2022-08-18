Aberdeen boss heaps praise on ‘exceptional’ Ireland international as he closes in on career landmark

Some high praise.

Former Ireland international and current Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has heaped praise on Jonny Hayes, as the Ireland international closes in on 300 appearances for the Dons.

Previously of Celtic, Hayes has established himself as a cult hero with Aberdeen, and is one of the club’s most experienced players at the moment.

And speaking ahead of Aberdeen’s visit to St Johnstone this weekend, Goodwin heaped praise on the left-sided player.

“Jonny is an exceptional player,” Goodwin said during his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Aberdeen Live. “In terms of his fitness and application, he is the perfect role model for some of the younger players.

“We do fitness exercises regularly and Jonny is right up there at the front of the group, leading by example. Some of the younger lads can’t keep up with him, that’s probably the biggest compliment I can give him.”

He then added: “The age thing doesn’t bother me, I’ve already spoken to him.

“He’s going into the final year of his contract. If he continues to perform the way he has performed in the last couple of months then he won’t need to worry about security for next year because I’ll be desperate to keep him.

“He’s a top boy, a really good bloke. He’s the life and soul of the training ground, he never shuts up, he’s always at the forefront when there’s any carry on which is great.”

This season, Hayes has been joined at Pittodrie by fellow Irishman Liam Scales, while Connor Ronan has also been linked with a move to the club.

During his first stint at Aberdeen, Hayes played over 150 games for the club from 2012 to 2017, before he then joined Celtic in 2017.

While at Celtic Park, the now 35-year-old played 45 times for the Bhoys, spanning a time from 2017 to 2020. In June 2020, he then made his return to Aberdeen, where he has remained since.

