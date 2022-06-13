Jim Crawford speaks on recall dilemma for senior stars to Ireland U21 fold

Jim Crawford has spoken.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has suggested that he will not be looking to recall a host of his senior Irish stars that are still eligible to play for his side at U21 level.

Crawford takes Ireland to Italy on Tuesday evening, knowing that a win for his U21 side would see them clinch their place in a major tournament for the first time ever.

Although, they already have a play-off spot secured in case they do not beat Italy in Ascoli.

“The group that got us to this position, second place in the group, they deserve a chance..”

With more important games set to come for the young Boys in Green, Crawford has suggested that he will not call upon a number of senior Ireland internationals for those games.

The likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Troy Parrott, Jason Knight and Michael Obafemi are all still eligible to play for Ireland at U21 level.

“There’s been nothing said to me, no discussions have been had,” Crawford replied when asked about recalling some senior players to his squad.

“For me, the way I’d see it now is the group that got us to this position, second place in the group, they deserve a chance.

“Each and every one of them have been excellent in everything they’ve done as regards team meetings, training sessions, performances when it mattered.

“For me, there’s a little bit of bigger thinking on our part. We brought in Tayo [Adaramola] from Crystal Palace, Joe Hodge, Darragh Burns and Sinclair Armstrong.

“Younger lads, you give them a taste of competitive football albeit the environment, the way we train, and what’s expected of them. So they may be players that, when the finals come next June, they could play a huge role in that.

“So with regards to players coming back, I don’t know, but certainly, we’ve got some really good players coming from behind who were in Tom Mohan’s squad there recently. So we’re in good shape.”

Ireland’s U21s on the brink of history.

While the stakes are high in Ascoli, Crawford’s young guns are on the verge of creating history as the first Irish side at U21 level to reach a major tournament.

But they do face a side they have lost to before in Italy. They will also be without the injured Oisin McEntee for the game.

“They’re the top seeds in the group, they’re one of the top teams in Europe,” Crawford adds.

“We’ve studied them closely and I know they’re probably kicking themselves after last Thursday [against Sweden]. They should have won the game and they should have beaten Sweden in Italy earlier on in the campaign.

“They probably feel a little bit hard done by, that the group should be finished with now, but it’s given us a great opportunity now to go and seek revenge.

🇮🇪 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬-𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 🇮🇪 Ireland U21s have secured a first ever #U21EURO play-off place 🙌 Huge congratulations to manager Jim Crawford, his players and staff 👏 Now to Italy where a win would secure automatic qualification 💚#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UAoDbMcB5o — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 9, 2022

“ They’re favourites, but it’s going to be a big game, a hell of a game tomorrow. Look, we’ll be prepared. The players know what’s at stake and they’re looking forward to it, they really are.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21, jim crawford, Kenny's Kids