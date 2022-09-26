Jim Crawford on Ireland’s crucial U21 second-leg as Israel draft in senior trio

Ireland’s U21 side are on the cusp of history.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford is relishing the prospect of making history with his side on Tuesday evening, despite the task that awaits in Tel Aviv.

Ireland played out a 1-1 draw against Israel in the first leg of their U21 European Championship play-off at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, but may have won the game on a different night.

However, the Israelis are set to draft in three players from their senior side heading into the second-leg as they attempt to qualify in Ireland’s place.

Of those, Celtic forward Liel Abada is set to make his Israel U21 return, while Olympiakos full-back Doron Leidner and Eden Kartsev of Maccabi Tel Aviv have also been drafted in.

“The players that they are bringing down have played in the campaign already so we are aware of them…”

Despite that, Crawford feels that Israel’s decision to bring some players down for the tie is a ‘compliment’ to his side.

“I think it’s a compliment to our performance on Friday that they needed to dip into the senior team for those players,” Crawford said during his pre-match press conference on Monday morning.

“The players that they are bringing down have played in the campaign already so we are aware of them.

“We prepared in the build up to the window that these players were going to play. I mentioned them in certain interviews before. They’ve got the boy Doron Leidner who is a left back and Eden Kartsev, the midfielder.

“They have Liel Abada [from Celtic] too. They have come down and strengthened their team for the game. But it doesn’t faze us. It is in the back of my mind that it is a compliment to see their manager needing to dip into the senior team.

WHAT A LEAP Evan Ferguson heads home Tyreik's Wrights's corner to level things up in Tallaght#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/CvT7gtNFPm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

“But I think we can play a little better than we did on Friday evening, as good a performance as it was. I do think we have another couple of levels to go, and hopefully we can go there on Tuesday.”

“They have nothing to fear here…”

Heading into the game, the Boys in Green may be without the services of Evan Ferguson who is nursing a slight ankle knock, although Crawford did add that he is confident that the injury is not a major issue.

But for the Ireland U21s, they are confident that they can get the job done against a side they had the measure of for most of the first leg in Dublin on Friday night.

“The mood in the camp is full of confidence,” Crawford said. “The belief is there and I think that’s backed up by the performance on Friday.

“They have nothing to fear here as long as we can play to our potential. As much as I think we played well on Friday, I still think we can play better with this group.

“If we can do that on Tuesday, I can’t see any reason why we can’t get that positive result we need.”

Kick-off on Tuesday evening is at 6.15pm, with the game set to be aired on the RTE Player. You can read up on all the important TV details here.

