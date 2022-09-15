Jim Crawford names Ireland U21 squad for crucial European play-off clash

A big few days await Jim Crawford and the Ireland U21s.

Jim Crawford has named his Ireland U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship play-off against Israel, set to begin next week.

The Boys in Green come into their Israeli showdown off the back of an impressive group campaign, securing wins against Sweden, Bosnia and Montenegro.

However, they were unable to seal a place in the European Championship automatically – having lost their final group game against Italy in Ascoli back in June.

Despite that, they do retain a very strong hope of qualification for the Euros, if they come through a two-legged tie against Israel in the coming days.

Ireland U21 squad named.

For the upcoming games against Israel, Crawford has largely stuck with the squad who have got his side to the position they are now in.

Will Smallbone remains in Crawford’s squad despite suggestions he was on the verge of earning a senior call-up, while there is also a recall for Festy Ebosele.

Ebosele was last involved with the Ireland senior squad for the June internationals against Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine.

However, there is no space for Gavin Kilkenny and Oisin McEntee, with the pair missing out on the upcoming international window through injury.

But crucially, Aaron Connolly is also back in the Ireland U21 fold after his recent exile from Stephen Kenny’s senior set-up.

St Patrick’s Athletic defender Joe Redmond has also been called up after a string of impressive performances for the Saints in the League of Ireland Premier Division and Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Squad in full.

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).

