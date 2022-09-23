Jim Crawford hails Ireland U21 debutants after Israel draw

The Boys in Green are well in the tie heading into Tuesday.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford lumped praise on debutants Joe Redmond and Joe Hodge, following the Boys in Green’s 1-1 draw against Israel on Friday evening.

Evan Ferguson’s second-half equaliser rescued a draw for Ireland – after a sloppy first-half opener from the visitors stunned Tallaght Stadium into silence.

But Ireland responded well from that setback, and ensured that they would not head to Tel-Aviv needing a miraculous result.

“I thought we were the better team, we created the better chances…”

Speaking after the game, Crawford offered his thoughts on the tie – hailing debutants Hodge and Redmond for their efforts.

“I thought we were the better team, we created the better chances,” he explained during his post-match interview. “It was disappointing to concede when we did. “We were on top of the game and it’s always hard to take, conceding from a set piece as we work very hard on them. In the second half we didn’t get going. But finally, the momentum came with us. “I thought we were very good at the finish, we just had to freshen up certain areas of the pitch. I was disappointed that it wasn’t a penalty, it looked to me like it was on the line, that was disappointing. “We have nothing to fear going into the second leg in Israel. I said to the boys the most important part now is to rest and recover, polish up on a couple of things heading into the second leg. “But it’s there for us, they have got a taste of it and we have nothing to be afraid of.”

“Joe Hodge was outstanding, for large parts of the first half he was the one driving us on…”

While Crawford may be disappointed with the manner of Ireland’s goal concession, he did hold some praise for Redmond and Hodge. Both players came in to make their Ireland U21 debuts, and looked at home.

“Joe [Redmond] was excellent,” he explained. “It’s the way he plays at his club, he was a rock and I knew.. I had no qualms at all. He’s captain at his club, a young captain and he had a big performance for us. “And Joe Hodge was outstanding, for large parts of the first half he was the one driving us on. He got tired at the end but Joe has enormous potential.” Read next: Aaron Connolly beams in excellent post-match interview after Israel game

