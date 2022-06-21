Jim Crawford reveals added incentive to beat Israel in U21 play-off tie

Ireland’s U21 will face Israel.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has revealed an added incentive for his side to defeat Israel in their U21 European Championship play-off.

The young Boys in Green head into the play-offs for the first time ever in September, having come second in a qualification group that included Italy and Sweden.

While the prospect of reaching a first ever U21 European Championship is a prize in itself, Crawford has hinted at another source of motivation for his side.

“The talk from other countries before the draw was that Ireland were the preferable opponent..”

Speaking after the draw was made, Crawford said the view of those at the draw in Nyon was that Ireland were a ‘preferable opponent’ for those in the draw.

“Israel will be a tough opponent, there’s no mistaking that,” he began. “They finished above Poland and Hungary in their group, who are very good teams at this level, and they also lost narrowly to the group winners Germany in each of their games.

“They had five players called up to their senior team during this campaign which shows how well they have done.

CONFIRMED | Ireland U21s will face Israel in the #U21EURO play-offs 🇮🇪🇮🇱 The two-legged ties will take place between September 19-27 Match details will be confirmed in due course #IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/lboYSTi5bN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 21, 2022

“The talk from other countries in Nyon before the draw was that Ireland were the preferable opponent to be drawn against – that in itself is motivation for us.

“We’re at home first and we want a big crowd there to support us because we can’t lose sight of the challenge Israel will pose and the crowd will play their part.”

Ireland U21.

While the talk of other sides viewing Ireland as a ‘preferable’ opponent may rankle with Crawford, he will be confident that his side can get the job done against Israel.

The young Boys in Green will face Israel at home in the first leg, before then taking on their play-off foes away from home in the second-leg.

