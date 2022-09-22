Jim Crawford hails Aaron Connolly ahead of Ireland U21 return

Jim Crawford is delighted to have Aaron Connolly involved with his side.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has heaped praise on Aaron Connolly, upon the Galwegian’s return to his squad ahead of this weekend’s crucial two-legged U21 tie against Israel.

Not since Stephen Kenny has been in charge of the Ireland U21s has Connolly been involved with the team, but after a poor run of form at club and international level, Connolly is back involved.

However, Crawford has heaped praise on the on-loan Serie B forward who has caught the eye in training as the Boys in Green get set for their shot at international history.

“Aaron has come in and he’s keen to make an impression…”

During the summer transfer window, Connolly made the move to Serie B side Venezia in order to escape the ‘noise’ that he was ‘distracted’ with in the UK.

And that move, while a step away from what he is used to, was one that Crawford heaped praise on.

“He is playing football, he is playing at a decent level, he has shown to us through his move to a club in Italy [Serie B side Venezia] that he was getting away from all the noise that was distracting him in the UK, so it was a good step,” Crawford said, as quoted by RTE.

“We had numerous conversations beforehand. I was happy enough we were going to get an Aaron Connolly who was focused and ready to deliver.

“Aaron has come in and he is keen to make an impression and he has certainly stamped his authority in training. He has been training really well and he is looking forward to the two games.”

𝗔𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 🇮🇪 🗣 “It’s a chance to show people what I can do” ☘️ An open interview with Aaron as he speaks about stepping-up to the challenge of the U21s Play-Offs and his love of playing for Ireland 💚#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 21, 2022

Aaron Connolly.

After making his return to the international fold with the Ireland U21s, Connolly will be keen to make a return to senior international football as soon as he can.

However, before he can think of that he will be looking to make history with the Ireland U21s over the coming days. You can read up on all the important match details for the game here.

