Jim Crawford backs Aaron Connolly to prove his worth after Ireland U21 return

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has backed Aaron Connolly to prove his doubters wrong, after naming the Galwegian in his Ireland U21 squad for this month’s upcoming European Championship play-off against Israel.

Connolly has most recently been involved with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland senior squad, but has been cast adrift over the last number of months.

However, a recent loan to Serie B side Venezia from Premier League Brighton and his acknowledgement of past mistakes have seen him earn an Ireland international recall.

Saying that, it is with the Ireland U21s where he makes his return to the fold, rather than with Kenny’s senior set-up.

But while his drop back to the U21s may be viewed as a blow, Crawford has said that this call-up is an opportunity for Connolly to prove himself once more.

“Aaron, with regards international football, has been a little bit of driftwood where he wasn’t with the senior team or the U21s,” Crawford explained when speaking to the media.

“He done an interview a number of weeks ago which I looked at and he showed a level of maturity.

“He seemed remorseful with regards to how he behaved, whether it was at Brighton or what have you.

“It was something that got me thinking. I got somebody involved in the process to link in with him and just ask if he would be interested to play with the 21s.

“The answer I got back was ‘yeah, certainly’. He wants to put on a green shirt again. That was a fantastic start.”

Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad is littered with potent attacking talent, with the likes of Evan Ferguson, Mipo Odubeko and Tyreik Wright all there, and impressing.

However, Connolly’s return to the Ireland U21 fold will provide Crawford’s young guns with a new threat going forward.

“He can score goals, he’s a real threat, so to have him with the 21s for this game is great,” Crawford adds.

“For himself, it’s a chance to show people that he is still around and that he can produce in big games. And that’s what this play-off is, it’s a fantastic stage for him to be involved in.”

Asked if he thought Connolly’s step back to the Ireland U21s may upset the team balance somewhat for their Israeli showdown, Crawford said that Ireland can’t ‘neglect’ a player of his quality.

“It’s international football,” he said. “You are always interested in the best players that you can get into your squad.

“We have a small pool of players, we’re a small country, so we can’t neglect players of that talent and ability and cast them aside.

“It’s an opportunity for him to prove his worth, that he wants to play for the Republic of Ireland. Here is a great platform and stage for him to show Stephen [Kenny] that he is ready to go back in to the senior team.

“What he brings to this squad here, he’s a number of senior caps, he’s scored in the Premier League…

