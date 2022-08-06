Jesse Marsch plays down Bruno Lage ‘clash’ as Leeds defeat Wolves

A controversial end to the game.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and Wolves boss Bruno Lage clashed, as tempers frayed in the aftermath of their Premier League opener at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a frustrating one for Wolves, as their usual rock solid defence was breached on two occasions by a Leeds United side who just about staved off the threat of relegation last season.

However, the game was marred somewhat by some tense scenes between both managers at the end of the game, as the Whites emerged with all three points.

Leeds claim an important opening day win.

The tense exchange occurred as both managers went down the tunnel following the end of the game, with Marsch appearing quite animated with his opposite number.

But despite the clash, Leeds boss Marsch played down the incident in the aftermath of the game. “It was nothing, I just had a quick word with Bruno Lage afterwards,” he said.

“I have a lot of respect for him and the way his team plays.”

Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clash on the touchline at full-time 😡 pic.twitter.com/UjJMmYnvm6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 6, 2022

While the scenes were unwanted, it will matter little to the Leeds boss who secured a morale-boosting home win for his side on the opening day of their league season.

However, his side did fall behind early on, as they were undone on the break by a fast Wolves attack. Portuguese forward Daniel Podence finished off the move, as Hee-Chan Hwang’s touch found the 26-year-old.

Despite that setback, Leeds levelled before the break through Rodrigo, and then took the lead later on in the game.

The winner came via an own-goal, with Rayan Ait-Nouri turning into his own net after a devilishly weighted ball was played across the six-yard box by Patrick Bamford.

Although, from an Irish perspective, the game was a significant one as Nathan Collins made his Premier League debut for Wolves in their defeat.

